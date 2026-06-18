Ecopark Ciénaga de Mallorquín / DEB + El Equipo Mazzanti

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Barranquilla, Colombia
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Architects: DEB, El Equipo Mazzanti
- Area: 61 m²
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Manufacturers: Taller de Ensamble
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- Category: Public Space, Park
- Creative Directors: Francisco Ricardo Marino, Giancarlo Mazzanti
- Text & Photography: Mónica Barreneche
- Structural Design: Estructuras Sostenibles
- HVAC: José Solano, AP Ingeniería, SINTH, AGR, Ingeniería & Planeación, PIMAS, OLEB, Construsuelos, MB Ingeniería
- Electric Design & Lighting: RPB
- Collaborators: Edubar
- Developer: Alcaldía de Barranquilla
- Construction: Ticom, Consorcio JCO Mallorquín
- City: Barranquilla
- Country: Colombia
Text description provided by the architects. A park that protects, connects, and reveals: the Ciénaga de Mallorquín emerges as a living frontier between city and nature.