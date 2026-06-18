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Ecopark Ciénaga de Mallorquín / DEB + El Equipo Mazzanti

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  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Public Space, Park
Barranquilla, Colombia
  • Architects: DEB, El Equipo Mazzanti
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  61
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Taller de Ensamble
  • Category: Public Space, Park
  • Creative Directors: Francisco Ricardo Marino, Giancarlo Mazzanti
  • Text & Photography: Mónica Barreneche
  • Structural Design: Estructuras Sostenibles
  • HVAC: José Solano, AP Ingeniería, SINTH, AGR, Ingeniería & Planeación, PIMAS, OLEB, Construsuelos, MB Ingeniería
  • Electric Design & Lighting: RPB
  • Collaborators: Edubar
  • Developer: Alcaldía de Barranquilla
  • Construction: Ticom, Consorcio JCO Mallorquín
  • City: Barranquilla
  • Country: Colombia
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
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Ecopark Ciénaga de Mallorquín / DEB + El Equipo Mazzanti - Waterfront, Deck
© Monica Barreneche

Text description provided by the architects. A park that protects, connects, and reveals: the Ciénaga de Mallorquín emerges as a living frontier between city and nature.

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El Equipo Mazzanti
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DEB
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Wood

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsUrbanismUrban DesignPublic SpaceLandscape ArchitectureParkColombia

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WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsUrbanismUrban DesignPublic SpaceLandscape ArchitectureParkColombia
Cite: "Ecopark Ciénaga de Mallorquín / DEB + El Equipo Mazzanti" [ Ecoparque Ciénaga de Mallorquín / DEB + El Equipo Mazzanti] 18 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1035092/ecopark-cienaga-de-mallorquin-deb-plus-el-equipo-mazzanti> ISSN 0719-8884

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