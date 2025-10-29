Fidalga Apartment / Gurgel D’Alfonso Arquitetura

+ 23

Apartments, Renovation • Vila Madalena, Brazil Architects: Gurgel D’Alfonso Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 2153 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Ricardo Faiani

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Atlas Concorde Contexto Marcenaria , Designers Group , Dimlux , FAS Iluminação , Galeria Teo , Gorenje , Lepri , Luisa Attab , Maximiliano Crovato , Mekal , REKA , Rodrigo Zampol , Santa&Cole TMM , Wentz Design Manufacturers:

Category: Apartments, Renovation

Communications / Text: Matheus Pereira Comunicação

City: Vila Madalena

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. Conceived for a young family passionate about gastronomy and the art of hosting, the Fidalga Apartment — located in the heart of Vila Madalena neighborhood, São Paulo — reflects a contemporary, dynamic, and affectionate way of living. The couple, content creators for a culinary YouTube channel, sought a versatile space to accommodate both work and daily life with their two small children.