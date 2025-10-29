Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Brazil
  5. Fidalga Apartment / Gurgel D’Alfonso Arquitetura

Fidalga Apartment / Gurgel D’Alfonso Arquitetura

Save

Fidalga Apartment / Gurgel D’Alfonso Arquitetura - Image 2 of 28Fidalga Apartment / Gurgel D’Alfonso Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Bedroom, BedFidalga Apartment / Gurgel D’Alfonso Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Chair, Balcony, PatioFidalga Apartment / Gurgel D’Alfonso Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, GlassFidalga Apartment / Gurgel D’Alfonso Arquitetura - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Apartments, Renovation
Vila Madalena, Brazil
  • Architects: Gurgel D’Alfonso Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2153 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ricardo Faiani
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Atlas Concorde, Contexto Marcenaria, Designers Group, Dimlux, FAS Iluminação, Galeria Teo, Gorenje, Lepri, Luisa Attab, Maximiliano Crovato, Mekal, REKA, Rodrigo Zampol, Santa&Cole TMM, Wentz Design
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Fidalga Apartment / Gurgel D’Alfonso Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Shelving, Wood
© Ricardo Faiani

Text description provided by the architects. Conceived for a young family passionate about gastronomy and the art of hosting, the Fidalga Apartment — located in the heart of Vila Madalena neighborhood, São Paulo — reflects a contemporary, dynamic, and affectionate way of living. The couple, content creators for a culinary YouTube channel, sought a versatile space to accommodate both work and daily life with their two small children.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Gurgel D’Alfonso Arquitetura
Office

Materials

WoodSteelStone

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsRefurbishmentRenovationBrazil

Materials and Tags

WoodSteelStoneProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsRefurbishmentRenovationBrazil
Cite: "Fidalga Apartment / Gurgel D’Alfonso Arquitetura" [Apartamento Fidalga / Gurgel D’Alfonso Arquitetura] 29 Oct 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1035061/fidalga-apartment-gurgel-dalfonso-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Top #Tags