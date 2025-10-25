Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Forn Lleva't Bakery / Quim Olea · Estudi d'Arquitectura

Forn Lleva't Bakery / Quim Olea · Estudi d'Arquitectura

Renovation
Avinyonet de Puigventós, Spain
Forn Lleva't Bakery / Quim Olea · Estudi d'Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Wood, Door, Concrete
© Pol Viladoms

Text description provided by the architects. Forn Lleva't is the transformation of an old warehouse on Carrer dels Fossos, in the historic center of Avinyonet de Puigventós, into an artisanal bakery that revives the town's bread-making tradition and restores its social and cultural role. More than a simple renovation, the project is conceived as a sensitive reading of place—an architecture that listens, interprets, and supports rather than imposes. The intervention treats the existing structure not as a blank canvas but as a living material archive, where memory, texture, and craftsmanship shape the spatial and sensory experience.

Quim Olea · Estudi d'Arquitectura
