Pukará House / El Sindicato Arquitectura

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Category: Houses

Lead Team: Erika Galarraga

Design Team: Diana Padilla, Pablo Hidalgo

General Contractor : Micra, Pensar en madera

City: Cayambe

Country: Ecuador

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Text description provided by the architects. Located at the foothills of the Cayambe volcano, in the rural area of the eponymous city, the family land of almost four hectares has historically been dedicated to grazing, growing grasses and vegetables, and the artisanal production of cheeses. On it stand a country house, a barn, a cheese factory, warehouses, a water reservoir for irrigation, and the ruins of an old structure for storing animal feed.