Pukará House / El Sindicato Arquitectura

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Architects: El Sindicato Arquitectura
- Area: 24 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Eduardo Espinosa Garate
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Lead Architects: Nicolás Viteri, Xavier Duque, María Reinoso
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Text description provided by the architects. Located at the foothills of the Cayambe volcano, in the rural area of the eponymous city, the family land of almost four hectares has historically been dedicated to grazing, growing grasses and vegetables, and the artisanal production of cheeses. On it stand a country house, a barn, a cheese factory, warehouses, a water reservoir for irrigation, and the ruins of an old structure for storing animal feed.