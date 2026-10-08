CL House / Artequitectos

© Ivo Tavares Studio

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Houses • Portugal Architects: Artequitectos

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 5 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Ivo Tavares Studio

Lead Architects: Nuno Filipe Azevedo e Vitor Manuel Oliveira

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Category: Houses

Builder: Construpovoa, Lda.

Engineering: PN10 Engenharia, Lda.

Landscaping: Artequitectos

Lighting Design: Artequitectos / Eng.º Miguel Nuno Ferreira Andrade

Acoustics: Ambiestudos, Lda.

Plumbing: PN10 Engenharia, Lda.

Thermal: PN10 Engenharia, Lda.

Interior Design: Alberto Sousa, Interiores

Country: Portugal

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Text description provided by the architects. This project emerges from the dialogue between topography, material and the act of inhabiting. More than a response to a functional brief, the house seeks to interpret the site and inscribe within it a serene everyday experience, where space, light and time intertwine with natural ease.