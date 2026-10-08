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CL House / Artequitectos

CL House / Artequitectos - Exterior Photography, Concrete, CourtyardCL House / Artequitectos - Image 3 of 27CL House / Artequitectos - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, Sofa, Lighting, ChairCL House / Artequitectos - Exterior Photography, Garden, CourtyardCL House / Artequitectos - More Images+ 22

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Houses
Portugal
  • Architects: Artequitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  5 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ivo Tavares Studio
  • Lead Architects: Nuno Filipe Azevedo e Vitor Manuel Oliveira
  • Category: Houses
  • Builder: Construpovoa, Lda.
  • Engineering: PN10 Engenharia, Lda.
  • Landscaping: Artequitectos
  • Lighting Design: Artequitectos / Eng.º Miguel Nuno Ferreira Andrade
  • Acoustics: Ambiestudos, Lda.
  • Plumbing: PN10 Engenharia, Lda.
  • Thermal: PN10 Engenharia, Lda.
  • Interior Design: Alberto Sousa, Interiores
  • Country: Portugal
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CL House / Artequitectos - Image 6 of 27
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Text description provided by the architects. This project emerges from the dialogue between topography, material and the act of inhabiting. More than a response to a functional brief, the house seeks to interpret the site and inscribe within it a serene everyday experience, where space, light and time intertwine with natural ease.

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WoodStoneConcrete

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Cite: "CL House / Artequitectos" [Casa CL / Artequitectos] 08 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1034377/cl-house-artequitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Ivo Tavares Studio

CL 住宅 / Artequitectos

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