CL House / Artequitectos

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Architects: Artequitectos
- Area: 5 ft²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Ivo Tavares Studio
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Lead Architects: Nuno Filipe Azevedo e Vitor Manuel Oliveira
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- Category: Houses
- Builder: Construpovoa, Lda.
- Engineering: PN10 Engenharia, Lda.
- Landscaping: Artequitectos
- Lighting Design: Artequitectos / Eng.º Miguel Nuno Ferreira Andrade
- Acoustics: Ambiestudos, Lda.
- Plumbing: PN10 Engenharia, Lda.
- Thermal: PN10 Engenharia, Lda.
- Interior Design: Alberto Sousa, Interiores
- Country: Portugal
Text description provided by the architects. This project emerges from the dialogue between topography, material and the act of inhabiting. More than a response to a functional brief, the house seeks to interpret the site and inscribe within it a serene everyday experience, where space, light and time intertwine with natural ease.