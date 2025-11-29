Soldalhus Nursing Home - Sunvalley House / Cubo Arkitekter

+ 17

Category: Residential Architecture

Design Team: Cubo Arkitekter

General Contractor: NCC

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: NIRAS

Landscape Architecture: Skaarup Landskab

City: Sindal

Country: Denmark

Text description provided by the architects. The new Soldalhus Nursing Home in Northern Jutland provides 96 dementia-friendly residences, a central community building, and extensive shared and service areas. Designed by Cubo Arkitekter with a clear human focus, the project emphasizes dignity, independence, and connection for residents, staff, and visitors. The name Soldalhus, directly translated as "Sunvalley House," reflects the design's emphasis on light, openness, and integration with the surrounding landscape. Set on the edge of Northern Jutland's characteristic hill formations, Soldalhus links the landscape with the nearby town of Sindal. Its placement strengthens local urban life, creating new pathways between the care center and the city while offering open views of meadows and wetlands. Subtle terracing and reshaping of the terrain create a sheltered microclimate, using landforms and planting to temper prevailing westerly winds and provide comfortable outdoor environments year-round.