  Soldalhus Nursing Home - Sunvalley House / Cubo Arkitekter

Soldalhus Nursing Home - Sunvalley House / Cubo Arkitekter

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture
Sindal, Denmark
  • Design Team: Cubo Arkitekter
  • General Contractor: NCC
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: NIRAS
  • Landscape Architecture: Skaarup Landskab
  • City: Sindal
  • Country: Denmark
Soldalhus Nursing Home - Sunvalley House / Cubo Arkitekter - Exterior Photography
© Martin Schubert

Text description provided by the architects. The new Soldalhus Nursing Home in Northern Jutland provides 96 dementia-friendly residences, a central community building, and extensive shared and service areas. Designed by Cubo Arkitekter with a clear human focus, the project emphasizes dignity, independence, and connection for residents, staff, and visitors. The name Soldalhus, directly translated as "Sunvalley House," reflects the design's emphasis on light, openness, and integration with the surrounding landscape. Set on the edge of Northern Jutland's characteristic hill formations, Soldalhus links the landscape with the nearby town of Sindal. Its placement strengthens local urban life, creating new pathways between the care center and the city while offering open views of meadows and wetlands. Subtle terracing and reshaping of the terrain create a sheltered microclimate, using landforms and planting to temper prevailing westerly winds and provide comfortable outdoor environments year-round.

Cubo Arkitekter
Cite: "Soldalhus Nursing Home - Sunvalley House / Cubo Arkitekter" 29 Nov 2025. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags