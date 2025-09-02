Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives / IF (Integrated Field)

+ 33

Category: Hospitality Architecture

Lead Team: Sorakit Kitcharoenroj, Worawut Oer-areemitr, Thanapolpoj Rochnattakul, Lerpong Rewtrakulpaiboon

Design Team: Tanaboon Kittisrikangwan, Pattarapol Watcharamaethakul, Apimuk Pantuwet, Aroonwatsa Anuwatnontaket, Krongchan Thanavachiranukul, Chayanit Charoenporn

Architecture Offices: IF (Integrated Field)

Interior Design: Studio Freehand, SSAA Studio, Taste Of Art

Landscape Architecture: P Landscape

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Meinhardt Light Studio

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Gedor Consulting

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Yonsan Engineering

Country: Maldives

Text description provided by the architects. The architecture of Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives is conceived not as a statement of form, but as a stage for nature. Set within the delicate ecosystem of the Maldives, the design approach avoids imposition and instead seeks harmony—allowing the island's raw beauty to lead. Buildings are positioned to frame the sea, the skies, and the palms, turning every view into a living artwork. The guiding ethos behind the project is simple yet profound: nature is the hero.