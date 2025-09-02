Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives / IF (Integrated Field)

Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives / IF (Integrated Field)

© W Workspace

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Hospitality Architecture
Maldives
  • Lead Team: Sorakit Kitcharoenroj, Worawut Oer-areemitr, Thanapolpoj Rochnattakul, Lerpong Rewtrakulpaiboon
  • Design Team: Tanaboon Kittisrikangwan, Pattarapol Watcharamaethakul, Apimuk Pantuwet, Aroonwatsa Anuwatnontaket, Krongchan Thanavachiranukul, Chayanit Charoenporn
  • Architecture Offices: IF (Integrated Field)
  • Interior Design: Studio Freehand, SSAA Studio, Taste Of Art
  • Landscape Architecture: P Landscape
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Meinhardt Light Studio
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Gedor Consulting
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Yonsan Engineering
  • Country: Maldives
Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives / IF (Integrated Field) - Image 6 of 38
© W Workspace

Text description provided by the architects. The architecture of Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives is conceived not as a statement of form, but as a stage for nature. Set within the delicate ecosystem of the Maldives, the design approach avoids imposition and instead seeks harmony—allowing the island's raw beauty to lead. Buildings are positioned to frame the sea, the skies, and the palms, turning every view into a living artwork. The guiding ethos behind the project is simple yet profound: nature is the hero.

About this office
IF (Integrated Field)
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureMaldives
Cite: "Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives / IF (Integrated Field)" 02 Sep 2025. ArchDaily.

