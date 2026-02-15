Train Station and Footbridge / Estudio Herreros

+ 31

Category: Train Station

Authors: Juan Herreros, Jens Richter

Project Leader: Abraham Piñate (eH)

Project Engineering: Prointec y BACBCG

Pre Project Engineering: INECO

Construction Management: INECO (Gabriel García)

Construction Technical Support: Tylin

E H Team: Victor Lacima, Martha Sosa-Días, Beatriz Salinas, Irene Rodríguez, Manuel García-Lechúz, Alberto Martín, Juan Carlos Bragado, María Escudero, Alex Orive, Ana Torrecilla, Raúl García, José Baldó, Inma Soler

Collaborators: R & AS

Construction Firm: UTE Copasa + Taboada y Ramos

City: Santiago de Compostela

Country: Spain

Text description provided by the architects. In 2011, seventy years after the arrival of the railway in Santiago de Compostela, the out-of-town trench occupied by the tracks remained an almost insurmountable barrier between the historic center and the neighborhoods that had emerged south of the railway line, with Pontepedriña at the forefront. On the other hand, this boundary had the effect of preserving the natural area of Las Brañas del Sar—a piece of priceless ecological value—untouched all this time.