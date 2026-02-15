Submit a Project Advertise
Train Station and Footbridge / Estudio Herreros

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Train Station
Santiago de Compostela, Spain
  • Category: Train Station
  • Authors: Juan Herreros, Jens Richter
  • Project Leader: Abraham Piñate (eH)
  • Project Engineering: Prointec y BACBCG
  • Pre Project Engineering: INECO
  • Construction Management: INECO (Gabriel García)
  • Construction Technical Support: Tylin
  • E H Team: Victor Lacima, Martha Sosa-Días, Beatriz Salinas, Irene Rodríguez, Manuel García-Lechúz, Alberto Martín, Juan Carlos Bragado, María Escudero, Alex Orive, Ana Torrecilla, Raúl García, José Baldó, Inma Soler
  • Collaborators: R & AS
  • Construction Firm: UTE Copasa + Taboada y Ramos
  • City: Santiago de Compostela
  • Country: Spain
Train Station and Footbridge / Estudio Herreros - Exterior Photography
© Luis Díaz Díaz

Text description provided by the architects. In 2011, seventy years after the arrival of the railway in Santiago de Compostela, the out-of-town trench occupied by the tracks remained an almost insurmountable barrier between the historic center and the neighborhoods that had emerged south of the railway line, with Pontepedriña at the forefront. On the other hand, this boundary had the effect of preserving the natural area of Las Brañas del Sar—a piece of priceless ecological value—untouched all this time.

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInfrastructureTransportationTrain StationSpain
Cite: "Train Station and Footbridge / Estudio Herreros" 15 Feb 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1033624/train-station-and-footbridge-estudio-herreros> ISSN 0719-8884

