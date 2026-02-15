Train Station and Footbridge / Estudio Herreros

•
Santiago de Compostela, Spain
-
Architects: Estudio Herreros
- Area: 12850 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Luis Díaz Díaz, Manuel Vicente
- Category: Train Station
- Authors: Juan Herreros, Jens Richter
- Project Leader: Abraham Piñate (eH)
- Project Engineering: Prointec y BACBCG
- Pre Project Engineering: INECO
- Construction Management: INECO (Gabriel García)
- Construction Technical Support: Tylin
- E H Team: Victor Lacima, Martha Sosa-Días, Beatriz Salinas, Irene Rodríguez, Manuel García-Lechúz, Alberto Martín, Juan Carlos Bragado, María Escudero, Alex Orive, Ana Torrecilla, Raúl García, José Baldó, Inma Soler
- Collaborators: R & AS
- Construction Firm: UTE Copasa + Taboada y Ramos
- City: Santiago de Compostela
- Country: Spain
Text description provided by the architects. In 2011, seventy years after the arrival of the railway in Santiago de Compostela, the out-of-town trench occupied by the tracks remained an almost insurmountable barrier between the historic center and the neighborhoods that had emerged south of the railway line, with Pontepedriña at the forefront. On the other hand, this boundary had the effect of preserving the natural area of Las Brañas del Sar—a piece of priceless ecological value—untouched all this time.