World
House of Local Spirits / atelier SALAD

House of Local Spirits / atelier SALAD - Image 2 of 15House of Local Spirits / atelier SALAD - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Bedroom, Glass, BedHouse of Local Spirits / atelier SALAD - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Lighting, GlassHouse of Local Spirits / atelier SALAD - Exterior Photography

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Akune, Japan
  • Architects: atelier SALAD
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  88
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Kenta Hasegawa
  • Lead Architects: Kohei Tokunaga,Hiroko Kakoi
  • Category: Houses
  • Lead Team: Kohei Tokunaga,Hiroko Kakoi
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Filaments
  • Landscape Architecture: Weru Landscape
  • City: Akune
  • Country: Japan
Save this picture!
House of Local Spirits / atelier SALAD - Exterior Photography
© Kenta Hasegawa

Text description provided by the architects. A Michelin-starred chef relocated to a 90-year-old traditional wooden house in a small fishing village in Akune City, southern Japan. Deeply inspired by the chef's unique worldview, which values local materials and traditions, we sought to express a similar sense of regional identity and cultural continuity through architecture.

atelier SALAD
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan
Cite: "House of Local Spirits / atelier SALAD" 11 Aug 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1032937/house-of-local-spirits-atelier-salad> ISSN 0719-8884

