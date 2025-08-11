House of Local Spirits / atelier SALAD

-
Architects: atelier SALAD
- Area: 88 m²
- Year: 2025
Photographs:Kenta Hasegawa
Lead Architects: Kohei Tokunaga,Hiroko Kakoi
Text description provided by the architects. A Michelin-starred chef relocated to a 90-year-old traditional wooden house in a small fishing village in Akune City, southern Japan. Deeply inspired by the chef's unique worldview, which values local materials and traditions, we sought to express a similar sense of regional identity and cultural continuity through architecture.