MIRIN House / Ayutt and Associates design

Category: Houses

Lead Designer: Ayutt Mahasom

Architect: A A D design (Ayutt and Associates design)

Interior Designer: A A D design (Ayutt and Associates design)

Landscape Designer: A A D design (Ayutt and Associates design)

Lighting Designer: A A D design (Ayutt and Associates design)

City: Nonthaburi

Country: Thailand

Text description provided by the architects. In the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, stands a house that didn't begin with the usual question of "how should we live?" Instead, it began with something more profound: How can a house become an experience? MIRIN House, designed by famous Bangkok-based firm A A D design (Ayutt and Associates design), reinterprets the idea of house, not just as a shelter or a form, but as a sensory journey. It seeks to awaken all five senses: sight, sound, touch, smell, and even taste, crafting a space that's not merely seen or used but deeply felt, a place where one can grow alongside the architecture.