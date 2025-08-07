Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  5. MIRIN House / Ayutt and Associates design

MIRIN House / Ayutt and Associates design

  Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Nonthaburi, Thailand
  Category: Houses
  Lead Designer: Ayutt Mahasom
  Architect: A A D design (Ayutt and Associates design)
  • Interior Designer: A A D design (Ayutt and Associates design)
  • Landscape Designer: A A D design (Ayutt and Associates design)
  • Lighting Designer: A A D design (Ayutt and Associates design)
  City: Nonthaburi
  Country: Thailand
Text description provided by the architects. In the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, stands a house that didn't begin with the usual question of "how should we live?" Instead, it began with something more profound: How can a house become an experience? MIRIN House, designed by famous Bangkok-based firm A A D design (Ayutt and Associates design), reinterprets the idea of house, not just as a shelter or a form, but as a sensory journey. It seeks to awaken all five senses: sight, sound, touch, smell, and even taste, crafting a space that's not merely seen or used but deeply felt, a place where one can grow alongside the architecture.

About this office
Ayutt and Associates design
