  Inhabiting the River Intervention / Erazo Pugliese

Inhabiting the River Intervention / Erazo Pugliese

Inhabiting the River Intervention / Erazo Pugliese - Image 2 of 26Inhabiting the River Intervention / Erazo Pugliese - Exterior Photography, Wood, BeamInhabiting the River Intervention / Erazo Pugliese - Image 4 of 26Inhabiting the River Intervention / Erazo Pugliese - Image 5 of 26Inhabiting the River Intervention / Erazo Pugliese - More Images

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Installations & Structures
Logroño, Spain
  • Architects: Erazo Pugliese
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  27
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Erazo Pugliese
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  BANDALUX, Garnica Plywood, Maderas Besteiro, Spax
  • Lead Architects: Sebastian Erazo, Stefano Pugliese
  • Professor Architects: Javier Caride
  • Coordination And Management: Erazo Pugliese, Silvia Blanco Agüeira, Director of Architectural studies
  • Collaboration: CESUGA (Centro de Estudios Superiores Universitarios de Galicia), Maderas Besteiro, Garnica, Bandalux, XERA (Agencia Gallega de la Industria Forestal/Agency for Forest-based Industry) - XUNTA DE GALICIA and the Spanish Association for Forestry Sustainability (PEFC)
  • City: Logroño
  • Country: Spain
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
Inhabiting the River Intervention / Erazo Pugliese - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Erazo Pugliese

Text description provided by the architects. Habitar el Río was created for Concéntrico 2025, the International Festival of Architecture and Design in Logroño. The festival reimagines underused public spaces through temporary installations, inviting architects and designers to explore how we relate to the city through themes such as climate, water, food, and social rituals.

About this office
Erazo Pugliese
Wood

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureSpain

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureSpain
Cite: "Inhabiting the River Intervention / Erazo Pugliese" 26 Aug 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1032848/inhabiting-the-river-intervention-erazo-pugliese> ISSN 0719-8884

