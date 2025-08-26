Inhabiting the River Intervention / Erazo Pugliese

+ 21

Category: Installations & Structures

Professor Architects: Javier Caride

Coordination And Management: Erazo Pugliese, Silvia Blanco Agüeira, Director of Architectural studies

Collaboration: CESUGA (Centro de Estudios Superiores Universitarios de Galicia), Maderas Besteiro, Garnica, Bandalux, XERA (Agencia Gallega de la Industria Forestal/Agency for Forest-based Industry) - XUNTA DE GALICIA and the Spanish Association for Forestry Sustainability (PEFC)

City: Logroño

Country: Spain

Text description provided by the architects. Habitar el Río was created for Concéntrico 2025, the International Festival of Architecture and Design in Logroño. The festival reimagines underused public spaces through temporary installations, inviting architects and designers to explore how we relate to the city through themes such as climate, water, food, and social rituals.