Inhabiting the River Intervention / Erazo Pugliese

•
Logroño, Spain
-
Architects: Erazo Pugliese
- Area: 27 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Erazo Pugliese
-
Manufacturers: BANDALUX, Garnica Plywood, Maderas Besteiro, Spax
-
Lead Architects: Sebastian Erazo, Stefano Pugliese
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Installations & Structures
- Professor Architects: Javier Caride
- Coordination And Management: Erazo Pugliese, Silvia Blanco Agüeira, Director of Architectural studies
- Collaboration: CESUGA (Centro de Estudios Superiores Universitarios de Galicia), Maderas Besteiro, Garnica, Bandalux, XERA (Agencia Gallega de la Industria Forestal/Agency for Forest-based Industry) - XUNTA DE GALICIA and the Spanish Association for Forestry Sustainability (PEFC)
- City: Logroño
- Country: Spain
Text description provided by the architects. Habitar el Río was created for Concéntrico 2025, the International Festival of Architecture and Design in Logroño. The festival reimagines underused public spaces through temporary installations, inviting architects and designers to explore how we relate to the city through themes such as climate, water, food, and social rituals.