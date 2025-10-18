Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Bridge Municipal Hospital Karlsruhe / Caspar Schols

Bridge Municipal Hospital Karlsruhe / Caspar Schols

Bridge Municipal Hospital Karlsruhe / Caspar Schols - Exterior Photography
Bridge Municipal Hospital Karlsruhe / Caspar Schols - Exterior Photography, Steel
Bridge Municipal Hospital Karlsruhe / Caspar Schols - Interior Photography, Steel

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Infrastructure, Bridges, Healthcare Architecture
Karlsruhe, Germany
  • Architects: Caspar Schols
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:HG Esch
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Norka lighting, BGM, Glassline, Lamparter, Laukien
  • Design Team: Johannes Feder (PL), Jutta Göttlicher, David Schlaht, Lena Nehl
  • Lead Team: Harald Bender (PL), Vanessa Frank, Maria Urban, Maik Voit
  • Office Lead Architects: Caspar Schmitz-Morkramer
  • Project Management: FC-Projektsteuerung, Karlsruhe
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Werner Sobek Green Technologies, Stuttgart
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Werner Sobek AG, Stuttgart
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Kempen Krause Ingenieure, Krebs + Kiefer Ingenieure, Weber-Ingenieure
  • City: Karlsruhe
  • Country: Germany
Save this picture!
Bridge Municipal Hospital Karlsruhe / Caspar Schols - Exterior Photography
© HG Esch

Text description provided by the architects. Karlsruhe Municipal Hospital has planned a new helipad and connecting bridge between the landing site, hospital, and Helios Clinic across the road. In 2020, we collaborated with Werner Sobek on the bridge design competition, impressing with our aesthetics and high functionality.

Cite: "Bridge Municipal Hospital Karlsruhe / Caspar Schols" 18 Oct 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1032331/bridge-municipal-hospital-karlsruhe-caspar-schols> ISSN 0719-8884

