Bridge Municipal Hospital Karlsruhe / Caspar Schols

+ 8

Category: Infrastructure, Bridges, Healthcare Architecture

Design Team: Johannes Feder (PL), Jutta Göttlicher, David Schlaht, Lena Nehl

Lead Team: Harald Bender (PL), Vanessa Frank, Maria Urban, Maik Voit

Office Lead Architects: Caspar Schmitz-Morkramer

Project Management: FC-Projektsteuerung, Karlsruhe

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Werner Sobek Green Technologies, Stuttgart

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Werner Sobek AG, Stuttgart

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Kempen Krause Ingenieure, Krebs + Kiefer Ingenieure, Weber-Ingenieure

City: Karlsruhe

Country: Germany

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Karlsruhe Municipal Hospital has planned a new helipad and connecting bridge between the landing site, hospital, and Helios Clinic across the road. In 2020, we collaborated with Werner Sobek on the bridge design competition, impressing with our aesthetics and high functionality.