Bridge Municipal Hospital Karlsruhe / Caspar Schols

Karlsruhe, Germany
Architects: Caspar Schols
- Area: 200 m²
- Year: 2024
Photographs:HG Esch
Manufacturers: Norka lighting, BGM, Glassline, Lamparter, Laukien
- Category: Infrastructure, Bridges, Healthcare Architecture
- Design Team: Johannes Feder (PL), Jutta Göttlicher, David Schlaht, Lena Nehl
- Lead Team: Harald Bender (PL), Vanessa Frank, Maria Urban, Maik Voit
- Office Lead Architects: Caspar Schmitz-Morkramer
- Project Management: FC-Projektsteuerung, Karlsruhe
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Werner Sobek Green Technologies, Stuttgart
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Werner Sobek AG, Stuttgart
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Kempen Krause Ingenieure, Krebs + Kiefer Ingenieure, Weber-Ingenieure
- City: Karlsruhe
- Country: Germany
Text description provided by the architects. Karlsruhe Municipal Hospital has planned a new helipad and connecting bridge between the landing site, hospital, and Helios Clinic across the road. In 2020, we collaborated with Werner Sobek on the bridge design competition, impressing with our aesthetics and high functionality.