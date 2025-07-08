AOI CELESTIE Coffee Roastery / Yuko Nagayama & Associates

+ 18

Text description provided by the architects. The AOI CELESTIE COFFEE ROASTERY is located in the community facilities complex at the corner of Nishiki-dori Street and Route 153, in front of Nagoya Shinsakae-machi Station. The Nagoya-based logistics company came up with the idea of adding a café to the complex to enliven the local community. Their vision was to create a landmark community space for the locals, with the café at its heart.