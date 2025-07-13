Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Industrial Architecture
  4. Ukraine
  5. Roshen Logistics Center / Studioprototype Architects

Roshen Logistics Center / Studioprototype Architects

Save

Roshen Logistics Center / Studioprototype Architects - Exterior Photography, ConcreteRoshen Logistics Center / Studioprototype Architects - Exterior Photography, ConcreteRoshen Logistics Center / Studioprototype Architects - Image 4 of 29Roshen Logistics Center / Studioprototype Architects - Image 5 of 29Roshen Logistics Center / Studioprototype Architects - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Industrial Architecture, Warehouse, Infrastructure
Vinnytsia, Ukraine
  • Architects: Studioprototype Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  32775
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Yevhenii Avramenko
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Fundermax, Glamox, Kingspan Isoste, Reynaers, Seves Glassblock
  • Design Team: Valentyn Sharovatov, Bohdan Filonov, Oleh Shainoha, Mykyta Bondar, Olha Kryvoruchkoiev, Oleksandra Kryvtsova, Taras Baran
  • Office Lead Architects: Ivan Protasov, Pylyp Chaikovsky-Vamush
  • Architecture Offices: DELTA Ukraine
  • Landscape Architecture: Urbanideas
  • General Constructing: Castor Engineering
  • City: Vinnytsia
  • Country: Ukraine
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Roshen Logistics Center / Studioprototype Architects - Image 6 of 29
© Yevhenii Avramenko

Text description provided by the architects. This project realizes the vision of a winning competition entry, blending functional efficiency with a thoughtful response to the context of the facility.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Studioprototype Architects
Office

Materials

SteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureWarehouseInfrastructureUkraine

Materials and Tags

SteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureWarehouseInfrastructureUkraine
Cite: "Roshen Logistics Center / Studioprototype Architects" 13 Jul 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1031802/roshen-logistics-center-studioprototype-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags