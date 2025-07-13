Roshen Logistics Center / Studioprototype Architects

•
Vinnytsia, Ukraine
-
Architects: Studioprototype Architects
- Area: 32775 m²
- Year: 2023
-
Photographs:Yevhenii Avramenko
-
Manufacturers: Fundermax, Glamox, Kingspan Isoste, Reynaers, Seves Glassblock
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Industrial Architecture, Warehouse, Infrastructure
- Design Team: Valentyn Sharovatov, Bohdan Filonov, Oleh Shainoha, Mykyta Bondar, Olha Kryvoruchkoiev, Oleksandra Kryvtsova, Taras Baran
- Office Lead Architects: Ivan Protasov, Pylyp Chaikovsky-Vamush
- Architecture Offices: DELTA Ukraine
- Landscape Architecture: Urbanideas
- General Constructing: Castor Engineering
- City: Vinnytsia
- Country: Ukraine
Text description provided by the architects. This project realizes the vision of a winning competition entry, blending functional efficiency with a thoughtful response to the context of the facility.