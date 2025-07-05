The Corner House / Monash University Department of Architecture

+ 24

Category: Commercial Architecture

Design Team: Waraphan Watanakaroon, Pitchaya Poonsin, Veeris Vanichtantikul, Yada Pianpanit

Architecture Offices: BAAD STUDIO LTD. CO. (as Architect of Record)

Engineering & Consulting > Other: ACCENT STUDIO as Lighting Designer

Landscape Architecture: Clarq Landscape Design Studio

General Constructing: Megawide Construction Corporation as main contractor

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: David Carl H. Reyes Structural Design

Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: KOMFORT-AIRE, Incorporated as Mechanical engineer

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: S&H Electrical Const. Corporation as Sanitary Engineer

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Armstrong Plumbing Corporation as Electrical Engineer

City: San Juan City

Country: Philippines

Text description provided by the architects. The Corner House, located at the intersection of two busy streets in San Juan, Manila, responds to the city's need for open-air public spaces suited to its tropical climate. It becomes a refuge from the dense urban environment, offering a space for relaxation and social interaction.