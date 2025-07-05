The Corner House / Monash University Department of Architecture

•
San Juan City, Philippines
-
Architects: Monash University Department of Architecture
- Area: 16100 m²
-
Photographs:Jar Congenco, Greg mAYO
-
Lead Architects: Amata Luphaiboon, Twitee Vajrabhaya
- Category: Commercial Architecture
- Design Team: Waraphan Watanakaroon, Pitchaya Poonsin, Veeris Vanichtantikul, Yada Pianpanit
- Architecture Offices: BAAD STUDIO LTD. CO. (as Architect of Record)
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: ACCENT STUDIO as Lighting Designer
- Landscape Architecture: Clarq Landscape Design Studio
- General Constructing: Megawide Construction Corporation as main contractor
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: David Carl H. Reyes Structural Design
- Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: KOMFORT-AIRE, Incorporated as Mechanical engineer
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: S&H Electrical Const. Corporation as Sanitary Engineer
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Armstrong Plumbing Corporation as Electrical Engineer
- City: San Juan City
- Country: Philippines
Text description provided by the architects. The Corner House, located at the intersection of two busy streets in San Juan, Manila, responds to the city's need for open-air public spaces suited to its tropical climate. It becomes a refuge from the dense urban environment, offering a space for relaxation and social interaction.