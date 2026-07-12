La Milagrosa Altarpiece / Alberto Campo Baeza

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Madrid, Spain
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Architects: Alberto Campo Baeza
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Javier Callejas Sevilla
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- Category: Arts & Architecture
- Architect: Alberto Campo Baeza
- Architecture Collaborators: Juanjo Sánchez Rivas, Alejandro Cervilla García, Ignacio Aguirre López, Alfonso Guajardo-Fajardo, Cruz Elena Pérez Espigares, Rodrigo González Rivero
- Lighting Consutlant: Óscar del Río, Margarita Remacha, Marcos López
- Structure: Andrés Rubio Morán
- Construction: Serviteco Obras, Alejandro Ruiz, Jose Manuel Rodriguez, Fernándo Sánchez
- Client: Basílica La Milagrosa
- City: Madrid
- Country: Spain
Text description provided by the architects. LUMEN DE LUMINE