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La Milagrosa Altarpiece / Alberto Campo Baeza

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La Milagrosa Altarpiece / Alberto Campo Baeza - Interior PhotographyLa Milagrosa Altarpiece / Alberto Campo Baeza - Interior Photography, Arch, Arcade, ColumnLa Milagrosa Altarpiece / Alberto Campo Baeza - Image 4 of 18La Milagrosa Altarpiece / Alberto Campo Baeza - Image 5 of 18La Milagrosa Altarpiece / Alberto Campo Baeza - More Images+ 13

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Arts & Architecture
Madrid, Spain
  • Architect: Alberto Campo Baeza
  • Architecture Collaborators: Juanjo Sánchez Rivas, Alejandro Cervilla García, Ignacio Aguirre López, Alfonso Guajardo-Fajardo, Cruz Elena Pérez Espigares, Rodrigo González Rivero
  • Lighting Consutlant: Óscar del Río, Margarita Remacha, Marcos López
  • Structure: Andrés Rubio Morán
  • Construction: Serviteco Obras, Alejandro Ruiz, Jose Manuel Rodriguez, Fernándo Sánchez
  • Client: Basílica La Milagrosa
  • City: Madrid
  • Country: Spain
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La Milagrosa Altarpiece / Alberto Campo Baeza - Interior Photography, Arch, Arcade, Column
© Javier Callejas Sevilla

Text description provided by the architects. LUMEN DE LUMINE

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Cite: "La Milagrosa Altarpiece / Alberto Campo Baeza" [Retablo de la Basílica La Milagrosa / Alberto Campo Baeza] 12 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1031681/la-milagrosa-altarpiece-alberto-campo-baeza> ISSN 0719-8884

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