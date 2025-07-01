Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. Ekasham House / Portal 92

Ekasham House / Portal 92

Save

Ekasham House / Portal 92 - Interior Photography, Bathroom, LightingEkasham House / Portal 92 - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, ChairEkasham House / Portal 92 - Image 4 of 40Ekasham House / Portal 92 - Image 5 of 40Ekasham House / Portal 92 - More Images+ 35

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Paonta Sahib, India
  • Architects: Portal 92
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2177
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Niveditaa Gupta
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  ART N GLASS, Casa Aurum, Mobel Grace, Morii Designs, Nimrat Narang, Opulo, Stem, Stone X, Surface & Design Studio, Tagels, VitrA, White Lighting Solutions
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Aanchal Sawhney, Sagar Goyal, Adrijaa Bhuyan, Astha Verma
  • Text: Sagar Goyal, Shreya Parinam, Vanshika Chadha
  • Mep /Hvac Consultant: Sophic Designs
  • Mill Work And Furniture: Mobelgrace
  • Hot Tub, Pool Consultant: Mangwaal Pool & Spa
  • City: Paonta Sahib
  • Country: India
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Ekasham House / Portal 92 - Exterior Photography
© Niveditaa Gupta

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled in the foothills of the Shivalik range, the Himalayas is our latest project, Ekasham — a private residence-refurbishment and redevelopment project, spread across an area of 2177 sqm. The home, through its volumes, composed of old and new structures, merges into a singular silhouette: evoking the presence of a monolith, from which the project derives its name.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Portal 92
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia
Cite: "Ekasham House / Portal 92" 01 Jul 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1031623/ekasham-house-portal-92> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Top #Tags