Ekasham House / Portal 92

+ 35

Houses • Paonta Sahib, India Architects: Portal 92

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 2177 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Niveditaa Gupta

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: ART N GLASS , Casa Aurum , Mobel Grace , Morii Designs , Nimrat Narang , Opulo , Stem , Stone X , Surface & Design Studio , Tagels , VitrA , White Lighting Solutions

Category: Houses

Design Team: Aanchal Sawhney, Sagar Goyal, Adrijaa Bhuyan, Astha Verma

Text: Sagar Goyal, Shreya Parinam, Vanshika Chadha

Mep /Hvac Consultant: Sophic Designs

Mill Work And Furniture: Mobelgrace

Hot Tub, Pool Consultant: Mangwaal Pool & Spa

City: Paonta Sahib

Country: India

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled in the foothills of the Shivalik range, the Himalayas is our latest project, Ekasham — a private residence-refurbishment and redevelopment project, spread across an area of 2177 sqm. The home, through its volumes, composed of old and new structures, merges into a singular silhouette: evoking the presence of a monolith, from which the project derives its name.