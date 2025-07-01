Ekasham House / Portal 92

-
Architects: Portal 92
- Area: 2177 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Niveditaa Gupta
-
Text description provided by the architects. Nestled in the foothills of the Shivalik range, the Himalayas is our latest project, Ekasham — a private residence-refurbishment and redevelopment project, spread across an area of 2177 sqm. The home, through its volumes, composed of old and new structures, merges into a singular silhouette: evoking the presence of a monolith, from which the project derives its name.