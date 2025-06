+ 29

Category: Houses

Design Team: Giang Doan, Tran Mai Thy, Kim Ngan, Tran Van Xuan, Nguyen Van Khai

City: Xuân Tây

Country: Vietnam

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Project Context – Nha Xuan Tay is situated on a small hill in Xuan Tay commune, approximately 8 km away in a straight line. The house was designed for a young family returning to their hometown, seeking a weekend retreat where their children could connect with nature and extended family. Improved infrastructure between Ho Chi Minh City and Dong Nai made this lifestyle more accessible.