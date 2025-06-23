Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  Villa Prakriti / unTAG

Villa Prakriti / unTAG

Houses
Igatpuri, India
  • Architects: unTAG
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  4500 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Pranit Bora
  • Lead Architects: Gauri Satam and Tejesh Patil
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Vibhu Viraj,Kavya Shah, Maanika Gupta
  • Landscape Architecture: Kavya Shah and unTAG
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Deltacom
  • General Constructing: VN Developers and Builders
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Papaya Nursery
  • City: Igatpuri
  • Country: India
Villa Prakriti / unTAG - Exterior Photography
© Pranit Bora

Text description provided by the architects. Prakriti, in Sanskrit, refers to "mother nature". Cradled amidst India's Sahyadri mountains, flanked by forest at its backside, while overlooking Mukane dam, Villa Prakriti is a quaint biophilic farm-house reciting the connect between humans and nature. This forested sanctuary seeks not to mimic nature, but to live in its likeness — to be adaptive, procreative, and rooted. A home that blends into its natural surroundings. The first seed of thought germinated under the existing lone mango tree, which formed the instinctual nucleus — the axis mundi. Traversing the home on a contoured topography becomes an act of choreography, negotiating levels, unravelling spaces. Instead of flattening the ground into terraces, the house treads gently along it — a minimal cut-fill philosophy respecting the natural gradient.

Cite: "Villa Prakriti / unTAG" 23 Jun 2025. ArchDaily.

