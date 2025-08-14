Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Winery
  4. Hungary
  5. Tokaj Sauska Winery / BORD Architectural Studio + Tihany Design

Tokaj Sauska Winery / BORD Architectural Studio + Tihany Design

Tokaj Sauska Winery / BORD Architectural Studio + Tihany Design

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Winery
Rátka, Hungary
  • Category: Winery
  • Head Architect: Péter Bordás
  • Coordinating Architect: Csilla Kracker
  • Design Team: Robert György Benke, Fruzsina Damásdi, Róbert Gulyás, Ágota Melinda Keresztesi-Angi, András Kéki, Balázs Móser, Györgyi Püspöki, Tamás Tolvaj, Kata Zih
  • Interior Design: Alessia Genova, Adam D. Tihany
  • Contractor: Barry B. Britton
  • Client: Sauska and Partner
  • City: Rátka
  • Country: Hungary
Tokaj Sauska Winery / BORD Architectural Studio + Tihany Design
© Marc Goodwin

Text description provided by the architects. The Sauska Tokaj winery is located in the UNESCO-protected wine region of Tokaj-Hegyalja, Hungary. The light shape of the building hovering above the vineyards blends delicately into the protected landscape, while its breathtaking appearance greatly contributes to the tourism development of the wine region. The specific features of the local volcanic terrain in the region and the continental climate created ideal conditions for viticulture, even before pre-conquest times.

About this office
BORD Architectural Studio
Office
Tihany Design
Office

Concrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureWineryHungary

Concrete
Cite: "Tokaj Sauska Winery / BORD Architectural Studio + Tihany Design" 14 Aug 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1031220/tokaj-sauska-winery-bord-architectural-studio-plus-tihany-design> ISSN 0719-8884

