Tokaj Sauska Winery / BORD Architectural Studio + Tihany Design

Architects: BORD Architectural Studio, Tihany Design
- Area: 5830 m²
- Year: 2024
Photographs:Marc Goodwin, Hufton+Crow
Manufacturers: Apparatus Studio, Artisan, Atelier Vierkant, Casamance, Foglizzo, Moore & Giles, Porada, Roda, Tuuci, Unopiu, Varaschin, Verywood
Mechanical Engineering: BORD HVAC Engineering, Zoltán Hollókövi
Structural Design: Hydrastat Engineering, Zsigmond Dezső
Landscape Design: Gardenworks, András Kuhn
- Category: Winery
- Head Architect: Péter Bordás
- Coordinating Architect: Csilla Kracker
- Design Team: Robert György Benke, Fruzsina Damásdi, Róbert Gulyás, Ágota Melinda Keresztesi-Angi, András Kéki, Balázs Móser, Györgyi Püspöki, Tamás Tolvaj, Kata Zih
- Interior Design: Alessia Genova, Adam D. Tihany
- Contractor: Barry B. Britton
- Client: Sauska and Partner
- City: Rátka
- Country: Hungary
Text description provided by the architects. The Sauska Tokaj winery is located in the UNESCO-protected wine region of Tokaj-Hegyalja, Hungary. The light shape of the building hovering above the vineyards blends delicately into the protected landscape, while its breathtaking appearance greatly contributes to the tourism development of the wine region. The specific features of the local volcanic terrain in the region and the continental climate created ideal conditions for viticulture, even before pre-conquest times.