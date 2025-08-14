Tokaj Sauska Winery / BORD Architectural Studio + Tihany Design

+ 35

Category: Winery

Head Architect: Péter Bordás

Coordinating Architect: Csilla Kracker

Design Team: Robert György Benke, Fruzsina Damásdi, Róbert Gulyás, Ágota Melinda Keresztesi-Angi, András Kéki, Balázs Móser, Györgyi Püspöki, Tamás Tolvaj, Kata Zih

Interior Design: Alessia Genova, Adam D. Tihany

Contractor: Barry B. Britton

Client: Sauska and Partner

City: Rátka

Country: Hungary

Text description provided by the architects. The Sauska Tokaj winery is located in the UNESCO-protected wine region of Tokaj-Hegyalja, Hungary. The light shape of the building hovering above the vineyards blends delicately into the protected landscape, while its breathtaking appearance greatly contributes to the tourism development of the wine region. The specific features of the local volcanic terrain in the region and the continental climate created ideal conditions for viticulture, even before pre-conquest times.