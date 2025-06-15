Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
CallMe Ten Restaurant / RENESA Architecture Design Interiors Studio

  Curated by Miwa Negoro
Restaurants & Bars
New Delhi, India
  Design Team: Sanchit Arora, Janvi Bhatia
  Lead Team: Jagdish Bangari
  Technical Team: Virender Singh
  City: New Delhi
  Country: India
© AVESH GAUR
© AVESH GAUR

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the sophisticated neighborhood of Vasant Vihar, New Delhi, CallMeTen emerges as a refined culinary destination shaped by the design sensibilities of Renesa Studio. Rooted in Japanese minimalism yet elevated through contemporary architectural expression, the project is a layered spatial experience—where restraint meets richness, and tradition unfolds within a modern narrative.

© AVESH GAUR
© AVESH GAUR
© AVESH GAUR
© AVESH GAUR

Renesa's approach is guided not by overt symbolism but by a more abstracted interpretation of Japanese aesthetics. The space is a study in compositional clarity: clean lines, soft contours, and muted palettes work together to evoke a sense of ease and quiet sophistication. At the heart of the design lies the principle of ma—the Japanese concept of negative space—which allows the restaurant to breathe between solids and voids, light and shadow, material and silence.

© AVESH GAUR
© AVESH GAUR
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© AVESH GAUR
© AVESH GAUR

The lower level unfolds as a moody, immersive bar and dining area defined by sweeping curves and a palette of tactile materiality. Sculpted walls and furniture feel carved rather than constructed, guiding patrons gently through a rhythmic choreography of space. Polished concrete floors reflect ambient light, while warm timber surfaces and dark terrazzo provide visual grounding. There's an immediacy to the atmosphere—one that pulls guests into a sensorial world where lighting becomes both performer and storyteller. Shadow play, orchestrated through sculptural fixtures and concealed light sources, animates the interiors and softens transitions between zones.

© AVESH GAUR
© AVESH GAUR
© AVESH GAUR
© AVESH GAUR

A carefully crafted stair leads to the mezzanine level, where the tone subtly shifts. Here, the narrative grows more intimate. Enclosed by curved partitions and framed by textural layering, the mezzanine houses a private dining room that sits like a cocoon within the broader spatial shell. This upper level, while more secluded, retains a quiet connectivity with the pulse of the space below. Nestled around the private room are the service areas and restrooms, discreetly positioned without interrupting the fluidity of the guest experience.

© AVESH GAUR
© AVESH GAUR

Cultural references are never literal but manifest through form, proportion, and atmosphere. Hints of traditional Japanese architecture—like shoji-inspired translucent partitions and tatami-style layouts—appear in abstracted gestures, offering a respectful nod without veering into pastiche. These details heighten the experience without drawing overt attention to themselves.

© AVESH GAUR
© AVESH GAUR

What distinguishes CallMeTen is its ability to balance sensory richness with architectural restraint. Rather than rely on decorative excess, the project achieves depth through its material palette, crafted junctions, and spatial sequencing. Every detail, from the curvature of a bench to the grain of a wall, is deliberate—each part of a broader visual and emotional rhythm.

© AVESH GAUR
© AVESH GAUR

In essence, CallMeTen is not merely a restaurant—it is a spatial narrative curated through light, form, and tactility. Renesa Studio has crafted more than a venue for dining; they have orchestrated an atmospheric pause from the city outside. Here, Japanese timelessness finds a contemporary voice within the Indian urban fabric—quietly bold, deeply immersive, and profoundly human.

© AVESH GAUR
© AVESH GAUR

Project location

Address: New Delhi, India

RENESA Architecture Design Interiors Studio
Built Projects, Hospitality Architecture, Restaurants & Bars, India
Cite: "CallMe Ten Restaurant / RENESA Architecture Design Interiors Studio" 15 Jun 2025. ArchDaily.

