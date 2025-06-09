Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Indo Avellanas House / Garton Group Architecture

Indo Avellanas House / Garton Group Architecture - Image 2 of 34Indo Avellanas House / Garton Group Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Chair, TableIndo Avellanas House / Garton Group Architecture - Interior Photography, Wood, Door, Chair, BeamIndo Avellanas House / Garton Group Architecture - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Sink, Glass, CountertopIndo Avellanas House / Garton Group Architecture - More Images+ 29

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Costa Rica
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Monica Serrano
  • Mep Consultant: Christian Arias Urpí
  • Country: Costa Rica
Indo Avellanas House / Garton Group Architecture - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Andres Garcia Lachner

Text description provided by the architects. Indo Avellanas is a luxury residential enclave located in Avellanas with a collection of one and two-bedroom villas just steps from the Pacific Ocean. The objective of Indo Avellanas is to create an intimate community that fulfills the lifestyle, travel, and wellness aspirations of the clientele spending more time in this special region of Costa Rica.⁠

Indo Avellanas House / Garton Group Architecture - Interior Photography, Wood, Door, Chair, Beam
© Andres Garcia Lachner
Indo Avellanas House / Garton Group Architecture - Image 25 of 34
Plan - Level 01
Indo Avellanas House / Garton Group Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Table, Chair, Beam
© Andres Garcia Lachner

The 6 villas are made up of two different designs, a two-bedroom unit and a one-bedroom unit. Both designs are centered around an open-plan living space opening seamlessly to a private terrace and plunge pool, embracing the mature hardwoods and tropical gardens of the site.

Indo Avellanas House / Garton Group Architecture - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Sink, Glass, Countertop
© Andres Garcia Lachner
Indo Avellanas House / Garton Group Architecture - Image 28 of 34
Axo
Indo Avellanas House / Garton Group Architecture - Exterior Photography, Door, Courtyard
© Andres Garcia Lachner

Care has been taken to ensure that none of the existing mature trees throughout the site have been touched in the placement of the villas. The villas use a lightweight steel frame system and locally sourced teak, ensuring the development treads lightly on its lush site.

Indo Avellanas House / Garton Group Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Andres Garcia Lachner

About this office
Garton Group Architecture
Office

