World
Alloa Hills Weekend Home / Studio Sangath

Alloa Hills Weekend Home / Studio Sangath - Image 2 of 23Alloa Hills Weekend Home / Studio Sangath - Image 3 of 23Alloa Hills Weekend Home / Studio Sangath - Interior Photography, WoodAlloa Hills Weekend Home / Studio Sangath - Image 5 of 23Alloa Hills Weekend Home / Studio Sangath - More Images+ 18

Alloa Hills Weekend Home / Studio Sangath - Image 5 of 23
© Vinay Panjwani

Text description provided by the architects. The Alloa Hills Weekend Home was designed for a couple deeply committed to micro-financing in the rural areas in India, seeking a peaceful retreat where they could unwind and reconnect with nature amid their hectic professional lives. Nestled in the undulating landscape near the Sabarmati River, the home serves as a sanctuary, not only for the couple but also for visiting writers, artists, and filmmakers, offering them a tranquil environment for creativity. The design prioritises harmony with nature, featuring an open interior courtyard that draws the landscape inside, framing views from every angle.

Alloa Hills Weekend Home / Studio Sangath - Image 6 of 23
© Vinay Panjwani
Alloa Hills Weekend Home / Studio Sangath - Image 3 of 23
© Vinay Panjwani
Alloa Hills Weekend Home / Studio Sangath - Exterior Photography, Brick
© Vinay Panjwani
Alloa Hills Weekend Home / Studio Sangath - Image 22 of 23
Isometric
Alloa Hills Weekend Home / Studio Sangath - Image 2 of 23
© Vinay Panjwani

At the heart of the home is a courtyard, which flows effortlessly into a terrace, creating a seamless connection between indoor and outdoor spaces. This terrace, designed as an extension of the landscape, serves as a versatile area for performances or a serene spot for lying under the stars. The house's design is focused on creating an experience that celebrates the natural surroundings while offering comfort and peace.

Alloa Hills Weekend Home / Studio Sangath - Interior Photography, Wood
© Vinay Panjwani
Alloa Hills Weekend Home / Studio Sangath - Image 21 of 23
Ground Floor Plan
Alloa Hills Weekend Home / Studio Sangath - Interior Photography, Wood, Brick
© Vinay Panjwani
Alloa Hills Weekend Home / Studio Sangath - Image 14 of 23
© Vinay Panjwani
Alloa Hills Weekend Home / Studio Sangath - Interior Photography, Wood
© Vinay Panjwani
Alloa Hills Weekend Home / Studio Sangath - Image 15 of 23
© Vinay Panjwani
Alloa Hills Weekend Home / Studio Sangath - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Wood
© Vinay Panjwani

The architectural layout incorporates deep verandahs on both sides of the home, which protect the living areas from the harsh sun, heat, and rain. These verandahs also provide shade, ensuring the spaces stay cool and inviting. When the doors are open, the home transforms into a pavilion-like structure, allowing the breeze to circulate freely throughout. The living spaces are bathed in the soft, natural light of the morning sun, while the evening sun is reflected inward from the inner courtyard, creating a dynamic play of light throughout the day.

Alloa Hills Weekend Home / Studio Sangath - Image 16 of 23
© Vinay Panjwani

Terracotta is the unifying material throughout the home, from the pigmented concrete to the bricks and flooring. This cohesive material palette ties the space together, creating a seamless flow from the interior to the terrace and extending upward to form a multilayered living experience.

Alloa Hills Weekend Home / Studio Sangath - Image 18 of 23
© Vinay Panjwani

About this office
Studio Sangath
Office

Brick

