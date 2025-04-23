Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Pine Island Cottage / Bureau Tempo + Thom Fougere Studio

House Interiors
Georgian Bay, Canada
  • Category: House Interiors
  • Design: Thom Fougere (of Thom Fougere Studio)
  • City: Georgian Bay
  • Country: Canada
© Alex Lesage
Pine Island Cottage / Bureau Tempo + Thom Fougere Studio - Image 2 of 24
© Alex Lesage

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled on a secluded island in the heart of Georgian Bay, Ontario, Pine Island Cottage blends seamlessly into its natural surroundings. With interiors designed by Bureau Tempo and Thom Fougere Studio, this serene family getaway unfolds as a series of gathering spaces that gently cascade along the island's sloped stone formations. Mirroring the textural richness of the natural world, the interior is at once rugged and serene. A rough stone to sit on, an unexpected bit of rain — this is the kind of friction that dissipates naturally when we're outdoors, bringing us into communion with nature. In the central living area, four distinct zones — kitchen, dining room, living room anchored by a fieldstone hearth, and outdoor porch — encourage togetherness, while the sleeping quarters, situated at a higher point on the island, offer a peaceful refuge.

© Alex Lesage
Pine Island Cottage / Bureau Tempo + Thom Fougere Studio - Image 3 of 24
© Alex Lesage
Plan
Pine Island Cottage / Bureau Tempo + Thom Fougere Studio - Image 24 of 24
Plan

Guests are welcomed by a pebble-shaped oak door handle and led into a low, gently lit, oak-lined entryway. The space gradually opens as the floors terrace down, the ceiling height grows, and the material palette lightens, revealing the main living space.

© Alex Lesage
Pine Island Cottage / Bureau Tempo + Thom Fougere Studio - Image 5 of 24
© Alex Lesage
© Alex Lesage
Pine Island Cottage / Bureau Tempo + Thom Fougere Studio - Image 8 of 24
© Alex Lesage

At the heart of the home, the kitchen — complete with a pantry, bar and breakfast nook — is anchored by a fieldstone island evoking the feel of casual gatherings that often take place on the island's rocky shores. The custom-designed cabinetry is crafted of white oak, walnut, and limestone. Each detail and item was considered down to the ceramics, cookware, cutlery, and linens.

© Alex Lesage
Pine Island Cottage / Bureau Tempo + Thom Fougere Studio - Image 12 of 24
© Alex Lesage
© Alex Lesage
Pine Island Cottage / Bureau Tempo + Thom Fougere Studio - Image 7 of 24
© Alex Lesage

The pantry was reimagined as a functional market-style space with produce and food on full display. The pantry trays allow for easy transport of ingredients, coffees and cocktails, to and from the pantry or adjacent pewter bar. Framed by a bespoke walnut sofa and integrated stair on one side and a fieldstone hearth on the other, the living space was envisioned as a calm place to gather, play, and entertain by the warmth of the fire. The double-sided hearth is central to the cottage's circulation, warming both the interior and the screened outdoor porch.

© Alex Lesage
Pine Island Cottage / Bureau Tempo + Thom Fougere Studio - Image 4 of 24
© Alex Lesage
© Alex Lesage
Pine Island Cottage / Bureau Tempo + Thom Fougere Studio - Image 16 of 24
© Alex Lesage

The bedroom wings are connected to the main living area by a glazed, elevated breezeway. A guest bedroom and children's room with bunk beds are located on one side, a private office and primary bedroom with an ensuite on the other. A shift from concrete to wood, to locally sourced Eramosa stone, denotes the experience of traversing the cottage. The stone floor has been flamed to create a weathered, timeworn appearance and foot feel.

© Alex Lesage
Pine Island Cottage / Bureau Tempo + Thom Fougere Studio - Image 20 of 24
© Alex Lesage

Project gallery

See allShow less
Cite: "Pine Island Cottage / Bureau Tempo + Thom Fougere Studio" 23 Apr 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1029378/pine-island-cottage-bureau-tempo-plus-thom-fougere-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

