Ishavas House / HabitArt Architecture Studio

Save this picture! © Ram Naresh and Nayan Krishna

Project Architect: Thejas KS, Jayasurya JS

Structural Design: Bharatesh Raju

City: Denkanikotai, Tamil Nadu

Country: India

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled within the lush, serene hilly reserved forests of Denkanikotai — a small hamlet in the hinterlands of Tamil Nadu, India — lies Ishavas, a slice of heaven where architecture and nature engage in seamless dialogue.

Set within a one-acre parcel in a farmland development community, Ishavas occupies the highest point of the site, offering sweeping panoramic views. Conceived as a weekend retreat, it is a thoughtful architectural exploration of space, materiality, and context — embodying climate-responsive, sustainability-driven design. Designed to open itself to the landscape, Ishavas adopts a site-sensitive approach, blurring the boundaries between the built and the unbuilt. The architecture carefully responds to the natural topography, allowing the structure to blend effortlessly into its environment.

The house is meticulously oriented along the East-West axis, unfolding towards the North with uninterrupted views of the pool — a serene feature seamlessly accessible from all common spaces. At its heart, the foyer bridges the living, dining, and kitchen areas along a single axis, unbound by common walls, crafting an effortless illusion of depth and openness. The living area is subtly sunken, nestled between the pool on the outside and a tranquil koi pond on the inside — a deliberate design move that enhances the perception of space. Adding a sense of drama and verticality, a single-flight staircase elegantly runs the length of the living space, accentuating the soaring double-height volume. The ground level consists of the Foyer, Living, Kitchen and Dining with a guest bedroom. The first floor consists of a common family space, overlooking the sunken living at the lower level and a master suite that can function dynamically, as a single use space and a bedroom.

Spatially, Ishavas unfolds in a series of interconnected volumes that frame curated views of the forested hills, fostering an ever-present connection to the outdoors. The architecture encourages fluid movement between interior and exterior spaces, allowing inhabitants to experience the shifting moods of the landscape — from mist-laden mornings to sun-dappled afternoons.

Owing to its remote location deep in the hinterlands, the site posed several challenges throughout its development — challenges that ultimately shaped its narrative. Sourcing materials and assembling a workforce became an inherently community-centric process, with self-reliant teams setting up camp on-site, blurring the lines between construction and collaboration. What emerged was more than just a response to logistical hurdles; it was a conscious effort to optimize transportation dependencies while fostering local engagement. By procuring region-specific materials, the design remained firmly rooted in its context, allowing the architecture to echo the spirit of its surroundings.

Sustainability lies at the heart of Ishavas, woven into every aspect of its design. The material palette is deeply contextual — locally sourced laterite stone shapes the walls, Kota stone grounds the floors, and mud-plastered walls finished with a soft lime wash evoke an organic warmth. Passive design strategies — including cross-ventilation, shaded courtyards, and a carefully considered orientation — work in harmony with the hot, dry climate, enhancing thermal comfort while minimizing energy dependency. Furthering its commitment to self-sufficiency, the farm is powered by a 5KW solar setup, with rainwater collection points thoughtfully positioned across the site, ensuring a closed-loop approach to resource management.

HabitArt Studio's design philosophy is rooted in the belief that architecture shapes daily habits and interactions. Ishavas is a reflection of this ethos, inviting its residents to engage with their environment meaningfully — to pause, observe, and coexist with the natural world. Ultimately, Ishavas is not an imposition on the landscape but an extension of it — a harmonious retreat that redefines luxury as a profound sense of place and belonging.