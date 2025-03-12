Roof House / IF (Integrated Field)

+ 14

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Roof House is a housing project that we designed from the process of discovering the homeowner's identity, aiming to create a design that reflects their personality and aspirations, creating a feeling uniquely theirs.

On day one, the homeowner met with the IF team and gave us a clear, detailed list of what they wanted for their dream home. It covered everything from style to materials, which made it easy for us to understand. But we also wanted to bring some fresh ideas to the table. The homeowner's clarity made things easy for us when it came to crafting a design that ticked all their boxes. We figured that getting them involved in a design workshop could be a game-changer. It'd help us really nail down what they needed before we got down to the design.

The IF team set up a workshop where each family member could talk about their day-to-day needs. We made some floor plan mock-ups and let them shuffle things around to their heart's content. It was fascinating to see how they envisioned the space and how each area connected. An interesting part was involving their children in the process—they drew their dream bedrooms, and the IF team incorporated those ideas into the final design. We also discussed design ideas together, showing them samples of materials and interior concepts to gather their input. This was all about making sure we were on the same page before diving headfirst into the design process.

The initial brief for the Roof House was to emphasize a fully functional house with an exterior that is neither overly grand nor standing out. On a rectangular plot of 189 square wah, the owner is looking for a design that accommodates a family of four and one pet. The kitchen and common area were to be warm and welcoming for guests. Reflecting the owner's humble yet private nature, the house needed to be sizable enough to provide a cozy atmosphere where family members can easily access.

In the design development phase, the IF team explored various architectural forms, we landed on a single slope roof that effortlessly covers the three floors. The master plan features a central courtyard with a double-height space between 1st and 2nd floors, while private spaces are tucked away at the back. This design gives the appearance of a single-story house from the outside. To enhance privacy, we incorporated a garden and carport at the entrance.

The key element of this residential project is "The Roof." We experimented with several angles to find the perfect slope, ensuring the final look closely matches the envisioned outcome. The Roof House is a three-level residence where the architecture emphasizes a single-slope roof to subtly conceal its large size. The owners desire to see the movement of each family member while inside the house, fostering a sense of closeness.

The IF team centered the layout around a central courtyard, connecting the living area, kitchen, dining, and guest welcoming zones. This arrangement creates a warm and inviting atmosphere for visitors. Family members on the second and third floors can observe activities through the central court while still maintaining the privacy of their bedrooms. The Roof House is all about hidden charm. Outside, it seems modest, but step inside, and you'll find a big, open, and connected space that's perfect for a family to grow and thrive together.