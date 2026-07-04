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  5. CR Land: Wuxi MixC Mall / Ippolito Fleitz Group

CR Land: Wuxi MixC Mall / Ippolito Fleitz Group

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Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang

Commercial Architecture, Interior Design
Wu Xi Shi, China
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CR Land: Wuxi MixC Mall / Ippolito Fleitz Group - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
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Text description provided by the architects. With 360 shops, event spaces, a cinema, a food court, a rooftop garden and a Riverside Market that extends into the outside space, the Wuxi MixC Mall offers a diverse spectrum of attractions with a high sojourn quality: transforming time spent here into cherished memories. Reflecting its immediate surroundings and linking Wuxi's business district with local recreational areas such as Tai Lake, Huishan Forest Park and Meiyuan Hengshan Nature Reserve, the interior skilfully blends bustling activity with references to the region's natural and cultural heritage, showing them like exhibits in a museum.

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Cite: "CR Land: Wuxi MixC Mall / Ippolito Fleitz Group" 04 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1027613/cr-land-wuxi-mixc-mall-ippolito-fleitz-group> ISSN 0719-8884

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