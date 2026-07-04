CR Land: Wuxi MixC Mall / Ippolito Fleitz Group

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Text description provided by the architects. With 360 shops, event spaces, a cinema, a food court, a rooftop garden and a Riverside Market that extends into the outside space, the Wuxi MixC Mall offers a diverse spectrum of attractions with a high sojourn quality: transforming time spent here into cherished memories. Reflecting its immediate surroundings and linking Wuxi's business district with local recreational areas such as Tai Lake, Huishan Forest Park and Meiyuan Hengshan Nature Reserve, the interior skilfully blends bustling activity with references to the region's natural and cultural heritage, showing them like exhibits in a museum.