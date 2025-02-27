Stones Venue Public Shelter / Associated Architects

+ 27

Team: Nicolò Galeazzi, Martina Salvaneschi, Mariachiara Cocchiararo, Claudia Crotti, Paola Federici, Nicole Tombini

Artistic Intervention: Francesco Paterlini

Partners: Comune di Brescia, Comune di Botticino

Suppliers: Bresciaferro SRL, Gruppo Faustini, Servizio Gru, Luciani Trasporti – Servizio Gru

Client: Consorzio Produttori Marmo Botticino Classico

Companies: Cave Carli SRL, Cooperativa Operai Cavatori del Botticino, Eredi Martinelli SPA, EURO MAS SRL, Lombarda Marmi SRL, Marini Marmi, Marmi Ghirardi SRL, Marmi Classic Botticino SRL, Porfido Pedretti, Repen Marmi di Bauce Fortunato, Terreni&Coa SRL

Sponsor: GB Costruzioni, Gruppo Faustini, LOUD, Transvecta SRL

Country: Italy

Text description provided by the architects. Stones Venue is a public shelter built, in Brescia, within a former sand mining site, now transformed into a green area for the city: Parco delle Cave. The project stems from the desire of the Consorzio Produttori Marmo Botticino Classico, in agreement with the Municipality of Brescia, to build a public project in an area, symbolic of quarrying activity—honoring the main stone varieties that define the territorial and geological identity of the cities of Bergamo and Brescia.

The process leading to the project's realization lasted almost five years and involved eleven companies, each of which donated a discarded stone block from its own production, totaling nine different types of stone: three from Bergamo (Arabescato Orobico, Ceppo di Gré, and Nuvolato) and six from Brescia (Breccia Aurora, Breccia Damascata, Breccia Oniciata, Fiorito Chiaro, Marmo Classico di Botticino, and Porfido).

The roof structure consists of nine monolithic pillars made from different stone varieties, along with one additional pillar in Marmo di Botticino Classico with a Ceppo di Gré graft—a sculpture by artist Francesco Paterlini, symbolizing the union of the two cities within a shared territory. The pillars, anchored to the ground with steel plates, support a steel roof that serves as both a material and architectural memory of the industrial structures that once defined this former mining site.

Stones Venue has been conceived as a public gathering space where people can find shade and shelter, but also as a place of memory—honoring the territory and all those who, over the centuries, have worked to shape and define it.