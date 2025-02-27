Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installations & Structures
  4. Italy
  5. Stones Venue Public Shelter / Associated Architects

Stones Venue Public Shelter / Associated Architects

Save

Stones Venue Public Shelter / Associated Architects - Exterior PhotographyStones Venue Public Shelter / Associated Architects - Exterior Photography, BeamStones Venue Public Shelter / Associated Architects - Interior Photography, Column, Concrete, BeamStones Venue Public Shelter / Associated Architects - Exterior Photography, Column, ConcreteStones Venue Public Shelter / Associated Architects - More Images+ 27

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Installations & Structures, Public Architecture
Italy
  • Team: Nicolò Galeazzi, Martina Salvaneschi, Mariachiara Cocchiararo, Claudia Crotti, Paola Federici, Nicole Tombini
  • Artistic Intervention: Francesco Paterlini
  • Partners: Comune di Brescia, Comune di Botticino
  • Suppliers: Bresciaferro SRL, Gruppo Faustini, Servizio Gru, Luciani Trasporti – Servizio Gru
  • Client: Consorzio Produttori Marmo Botticino Classico
  • Companies: Cave Carli SRL, Cooperativa Operai Cavatori del Botticino, Eredi Martinelli SPA, EURO MAS SRL, Lombarda Marmi SRL, Marini Marmi, Marmi Ghirardi SRL, Marmi Classic Botticino SRL, Porfido Pedretti, Repen Marmi di Bauce Fortunato, Terreni&Coa SRL
  • Sponsor: GB Costruzioni, Gruppo Faustini, LOUD, Transvecta SRL
  • Country: Italy
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Stones Venue Public Shelter / Associated Architects - Exterior Photography, Beam
© Nicolò Galeazzi

Text description provided by the architects. Stones Venue is a public shelter built, in Brescia, within a former sand mining site, now transformed into a green area for the city: Parco delle Cave. The project stems from the desire of the Consorzio Produttori Marmo Botticino Classico, in agreement with the Municipality of Brescia, to build a public project in an area, symbolic of quarrying activity—honoring the main stone varieties that define the territorial and geological identity of the cities of Bergamo and Brescia.

Save this picture!
Stones Venue Public Shelter / Associated Architects - Exterior Photography
© Nicolò Galeazzi
Save this picture!
Stones Venue Public Shelter / Associated Architects - Image 21 of 32
Exploded Axonometry
Save this picture!
Stones Venue Public Shelter / Associated Architects - Exterior Photography, Column, Concrete
© Nicolò Galeazzi

The process leading to the project's realization lasted almost five years and involved eleven companies, each of which donated a discarded stone block from its own production, totaling nine different types of stone: three from Bergamo (Arabescato Orobico, Ceppo di Gré, and Nuvolato) and six from Brescia (Breccia Aurora, Breccia Damascata, Breccia Oniciata, Fiorito Chiaro, Marmo Classico di Botticino, and Porfido).

Save this picture!
Stones Venue Public Shelter / Associated Architects - Interior Photography, Column, Concrete, Beam
© Nicolò Galeazzi
Save this picture!
Stones Venue Public Shelter / Associated Architects - Image 24 of 32
Plan
Save this picture!
Stones Venue Public Shelter / Associated Architects - Image 9 of 32
© Nicolò Galeazzi

The roof structure consists of nine monolithic pillars made from different stone varieties, along with one additional pillar in Marmo di Botticino Classico with a Ceppo di Gré graft—a sculpture by artist Francesco Paterlini, symbolizing the union of the two cities within a shared territory. The pillars, anchored to the ground with steel plates, support a steel roof that serves as both a material and architectural memory of the industrial structures that once defined this former mining site.

Save this picture!
Stones Venue Public Shelter / Associated Architects - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Nicolò Galeazzi
Save this picture!
Stones Venue Public Shelter / Associated Architects - Image 25 of 32
Section
Save this picture!
Stones Venue Public Shelter / Associated Architects - Interior Photography, Column, Concrete
© Nicolò Galeazzi

Stones Venue has been conceived as a public gathering space where people can find shade and shelter, but also as a place of memory—honoring the territory and all those who, over the centuries, have worked to shape and define it.

Save this picture!
Stones Venue Public Shelter / Associated Architects - Exterior Photography, Beam
© Nicolò Galeazzi

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Brescia, Italy

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Associated Architects
Office

Materials

SteelStone

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitecturePublic ArchitectureItaly

Materials and Tags

SteelStoneProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitecturePublic ArchitectureItaly
Cite: "Stones Venue Public Shelter / Associated Architects" 27 Feb 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1027326/stones-venue-public-shelter-associated-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Path LightsCheck the latest Path LightsCheck the latest Path Lights

Check the latest Path Lights

Check the latest SwingsCheck the latest SwingsCheck the latest Swings

Check the latest Swings

Top #Tags