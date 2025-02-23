Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Sainte-Croix Gymnasium / MUE Atelier + BSAAR + Erbat SA

Sainte-Croix Gymnasium / MUE Atelier + BSAAR + Erbat SA

Sainte-Croix Gymnasium / MUE Atelier + BSAAR + Erbat SA

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Gymnasium
Sainte-Croix, Switzerland
  • Design + Execution: Arnaud Schelstraete & Frédéric Garrigues (Atelier MUE) et Benoît Schelstraete (BSAAR)
  • Work Management: ERBAT
  • Civil Engineering: CHABLOZ ET PARTENAIRES
  • Electrical Engineering: LOUIS RICHARD Ing. Conseils SA
  • Acoustic Engineering: ECOACOUSTIQUE SA
  • Heating And Ventilation Engineering: EFFICIENCE THERMIQUE
  • Fire Engineering: RGP CONCEPT
  • City: Sainte-Croix
  • Country: Switzerland
Sainte-Croix Gymnasium / MUE Atelier + BSAAR + Erbat SA - Exterior Photography
© Cyrille Lallement

Text description provided by the architects. The new Sainte-Croix gymnasium is set in a landscape-quality but constrained site, between a school building and a remarkable garden overlooking the mountains. Thanks to building compacity and relevant construction detailing, the architects of the project proceeded to provide in a single place a sports hall and a youth development and learning facility, both for schoolchildren and local inhabitants.

Sainte-Croix Gymnasium / MUE Atelier + BSAAR + Erbat SA - Exterior Photography
© Cyrille Lallement
Sainte-Croix Gymnasium / MUE Atelier + BSAAR + Erbat SA - Image 24 of 31
Ground Floor Plan
Sainte-Croix Gymnasium / MUE Atelier + BSAAR + Erbat SA - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood
© Cyrille Lallement

In order to preserve the existing assets of the schoolyard and its adjoining garden, the project aims to blend in humbly with the surroundings. Designed as a pavilion in the heart of the garden, the building takes advantage of the natural terrain slope to reduce the impact of its emerging volume. In addition, the choice of wood material roots the project in the park, while a concrete pedestal follows the terrain slope as it reaches the public street downhill, turning into seating for walkers.

Sainte-Croix Gymnasium / MUE Atelier + BSAAR + Erbat SA - Image 5 of 31
© Arnaud Schelstraete

The materiality of the project also intends to highlight local wood resources, thanks to synergies between all those involved in the wood sector (forest owners, forest rangers, timber industry and carpenters). The framework rationality as well as the vertical setting of the exterior cladding and its pre-greyed finish all vouch for a seek for efficiency regarding the performance of available tree species.

Sainte-Croix Gymnasium / MUE Atelier + BSAAR + Erbat SA - Interior Photography, Wood
© Arnaud Schelstraete
Sainte-Croix Gymnasium / MUE Atelier + BSAAR + Erbat SA - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair
© Cyrille Lallement
Sainte-Croix Gymnasium / MUE Atelier + BSAAR + Erbat SA - Image 26 of 31
Section
Sainte-Croix Gymnasium / MUE Atelier + BSAAR + Erbat SA - Exterior Photography
© Cyrille Lallement

To answer the dual program, the building uses two distinct load-bearing systems. The large volume of the sports hall is spanned by trapezoidal underslung beams, while solid wooden slabs complete the structural system over the 6 m span housing additional premises and the youth development and learning facility.

Sainte-Croix Gymnasium / MUE Atelier + BSAAR + Erbat SA - Exterior Photography
© Cyrille Lallement

The gymnasium, on the south side of the building, benefits from a triple orientation whose panoramic openings call for the scenery to enter the sports hall. On the north side, a 6-metre-thick volume receives all the additional premises such as locker rooms and storage, as well as the youth development and learning facility on the upper floor. Overhanging the massive volume of the sports hall, it benefits from natural daylight from the south and a view of the great landscape of the county.

Sainte-Croix Gymnasium / MUE Atelier + BSAAR + Erbat SA - Image 17 of 31
© Cyrille Lallement

MUE Atelier
BSAAR
Erbat SA
Cite: "Sainte-Croix Gymnasium / MUE Atelier + BSAAR + Erbat SA" 23 Feb 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1026944/sainte-croix-gymnasium-mue-atelier-plus-bsaar-plus-erbat-sa> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags