Buriti Apartment / ponto.d

© Joana França

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Apartment Interiors • Brasília, Brazil Architects: ponto.d

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 65 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Joana França

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Electrolux Cimentare , Ladrilharia BSB , Leandro Móveis , Portobello Shop Manufacturers:

Lead Architect: Danilo Fleury

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

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Text description provided by the architects. The Buriti apartment is located in Brasília, Brazil and has 65 m². The renovation of the apartment was planned to take advantage of and enhance the client's existing furniture and art pieces. Inspired by the buriti palm, a native tree of the brazilian cerrado, the concept permeated the entire project, influencing mainly the choices of colors and textures.