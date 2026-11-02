Buriti Apartment / ponto.d

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Brasília, Brazil
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Architects: ponto.d
- Area: 65 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Joana França
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Manufacturers: Electrolux, Cimentare, Ladrilharia BSB, Leandro Móveis , Portobello Shop
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Lead Architect: Danilo Fleury
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- Category: Apartment Interiors
- Post Production: Marcela Budó
- Lighting: Júlia Sidrim
- City: Brasília
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. The Buriti apartment is located in Brasília, Brazil and has 65 m². The renovation of the apartment was planned to take advantage of and enhance the client's existing furniture and art pieces. Inspired by the buriti palm, a native tree of the brazilian cerrado, the concept permeated the entire project, influencing mainly the choices of colors and textures.