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Buriti Apartment / ponto.d

Buriti Apartment / ponto.d - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Table, Lighting, Sofa, ChairBuriti Apartment / ponto.d - Image 3 of 26Buriti Apartment / ponto.d - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Lighting, Table, ChairBuriti Apartment / ponto.d - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Wood, LightingBuriti Apartment / ponto.d - More Images+ 21

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Apartment Interiors
Brasília, Brazil
  • Architects: ponto.d
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  65
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Joana França
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Electrolux, Cimentare, Ladrilharia BSB, Leandro Móveis , Portobello Shop
  • Lead Architect: Danilo Fleury
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Text description provided by the architects. The Buriti apartment is located in Brasília, Brazil and has 65 m². The renovation of the apartment was planned to take advantage of and enhance the client's existing furniture and art pieces. Inspired by the buriti palm, a native tree of the brazilian cerrado, the concept permeated the entire project, influencing mainly the choices of colors and textures.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsBrazil
Cite: "Buriti Apartment / ponto.d" [Apartamento Buriti / ponto.d] 02 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1026761/buriti-apartment-pont> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Joana França

布里蒂公寓 / ponto.d

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