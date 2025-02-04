Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
150 Steps up to the Sea House / Matharoo Associates

150 Steps up to the Sea House / Matharoo Associates - Image 2 of 28150 Steps up to the Sea House / Matharoo Associates - Interior Photography, Stairs, Wood, Beam150 Steps up to the Sea House / Matharoo Associates - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Stairs, Concrete, Beam150 Steps up to the Sea House / Matharoo Associates - Image 5 of 28

  Curated by Miwa Negoro
Surat, India
150 Steps up to the Sea House / Matharoo Associates - Image 2 of 28
© Dinesh Mehta

Text description provided by the architects. Alongside the major diamond and textile industry, recent other sectors such as oil, shipping and Metallurgy have contributed to the growth of Surat into a sprawling metropolis in a very short time, making it one of the richest cities in the country and one that is highly vibrant in character.

150 Steps up to the Sea House / Matharoo Associates - Exterior Photography
© Dinesh Mehta
150 Steps up to the Sea House / Matharoo Associates - Image 28 of 28
Journey - Diagram

Located only 20 km away from the hustle and bustle of the city is the coastal town of Dumas, marked once by its numerous havelis (mansions) for the Nawabs (noblemen of the kings), now its peaceful setting is the reason people opt to move here from the city. The site for the house of a jeweler couple and the family of their son lies minutes away from the coast and requires only some elevation over the palms to be able to afford breathtaking views of the Arabian Sea. An old baori (fresh-water well) was found on site, a rare find in the coastal regions - and the joining of these two glasses of water and weaving them through the house became the driving force of the design.

150 Steps up to the Sea House / Matharoo Associates - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Stairs, Concrete, Beam
© Dinesh Mehta
150 Steps up to the Sea House / Matharoo Associates - Image 24 of 28
Plan - Ground Floor
150 Steps up to the Sea House / Matharoo Associates - Image 7 of 28
© Dinesh Mehta
150 Steps up to the Sea House / Matharoo Associates - Image 20 of 28
© Dinesh Mehta

The planning of spaces was imposed by the strict limits of Vaastu that had to adhere to a set of principles of traditional Indian building design that often arise from myth and defy rational and contextual thought processes. It assigns fixed locations of various spaces and elements to the cardinal directions – including the entrance, water bodies, kitchen and each of the bedrooms, down to the orientation of beds, even water closets.

150 Steps up to the Sea House / Matharoo Associates - Interior Photography, Stairs, Wood, Beam
© Dinesh Mehta

Fragments of the past are manifested in a stone masonry enclosure for the house, high on the roadside to form a visual and sound barrier, and open on the serene internal sides of the site. Thin concrete tubes are stacked up on this massive stone base, pushed in and pulled out to frame views of the expansive landscape all around. This play leaves behind a void within that emerges as the protagonist – a snaking volume that constricts and dilates, entwining each of the five floors into a seamless continuum.

150 Steps up to the Sea House / Matharoo Associates - Exterior Photography
© Dinesh Mehta

While each tube on the upper floors contains private suites for members of the joint family, the common spaces of the house, including the living areas, temple, entrance vestibule, kitchen and utilities, are all nestled directly beneath them. Of these, the family and formal living areas, along with the dining, open out into a semi-open verandah at the corner of the house adjoining a swimming pool and landscape beyond. With the sit-out of the master bedroom and children's lounge on the first floor looking into this space, it forms the nucleus of the house by default. From here, one looks at the baori deep into the ground on one side and the sky through the void on the other.

150 Steps up to the Sea House / Matharoo Associates - Image 12 of 28
© Edmund Sumner
150 Steps up to the Sea House / Matharoo Associates - Image 26 of 28
Elevation

Inspired by the now-extinct typology of the ancient Indian step well, a long flight of steps that give access to an ever-fluctuating table of water - the stair starts from the base of the well, rings along the inside and wraps around the sunlit void, connecting all of the spaces as one rises to the top - a walk 150 steps up to the sea.

150 Steps up to the Sea House / Matharoo Associates - Image 5 of 28
© Edmund Sumner

Project gallery

