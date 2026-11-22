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Villahermosa, Mexico
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Architects: RH-EL
- Area: 424 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Arq. Aldo Giovanni Belenda Méndez
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Manufacturers: Comex, Interceramic, URREA, USG, Cemex, Ilumileds, Tecnolite, Templasur
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Lead Architects: Arq. Ridjar Cabrera y Arq. Eduardo Lendechy
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Architectural Design: Arq. Ivan Ríos Martinez y Arq. Grecia Margarita Ramirez Ruiz
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- Category: Houses, Renovation
- Editorial Staff: Arq. Ridjar Cabrera
- City: Villahermosa
- Country: Mexico
Text description provided by the architects. Behind a discreet fence in a residence located in Villahermosa city of Tabasco. You can find a majestic garden hidden. The property has the fortune to be situated on the shores of the iconic Illusions Lagoon, where you can see part of Tabasco’s faun, like morelet’s crocodiles, pejelagartos, manatees and some birds from the region.