© Arq. Aldo Giovanni Belenda Méndez

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Text description provided by the architects. Behind a discreet fence in a residence located in Villahermosa city of Tabasco. You can find a majestic garden hidden. The property has the fortune to be situated on the shores of the iconic Illusions Lagoon, where you can see part of Tabasco’s faun, like morelet’s crocodiles, pejelagartos, manatees and some birds from the region.