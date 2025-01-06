Anastasia Elrouss Architects Reveal 3 New Coastal Residential Projects for Reef Island, Bahrain

Save this picture! Inverted Pyramid. Image Courtesy of Anastasia Elrouss Architects

Anastasia Elrouss Architects, led by architect and activist Anastasia Elrouss, has recently unveiled three distinct yet interconnected residential projects in the Kingdom of Bahrain. These designs, detailed below, demonstrate a sensitivity to both local context and environmental challenges, highlighting the firm's contextual approach to architecture. The following case studies detail the architectural design strategies employed in the Inverted Pyramid, Reef Lagoon Miniature Villas, and White Road Villas, each located in coastal areas of Reef Island, Bahrain.

The Inverted Pyramid: A Contemporary Interpretation of Bahraini Heritage

Drawing inspiration from Bahrain's geography and history, the project proposes a large, hollow vessel situated between the Port Cove and the beach. Its form resembles an inverted pyramid, reminiscent of Egyptian pyramids but reinterpreted for a contemporary context. This "floating pyramid" is reflected in the water, creating a visual duality linked to the desert and oasis imagery, a concept further supported by the insertion of greenery, swimming pools, and garden fountains. The design incorporates extensive landscaping, and a raised ground floor garden to mitigate the harsh climate. The pyramidal structure itself provides natural sun shading through its eaves and apartment layout, further enhancing climate control.

Aiming to offer comfort and privacy, the apartments offer diverse typologies, featuring large overhangs and private gardens, ensuring seclusion despite the density. A strong emphasis is placed on contrasting elements, including landscape views, materials, textures, and light/shadow interplay, further enforcing the desert-oasis duality. The project takes cues from the island's identity while establishing its own architectural presence in the Bahraini landscape.

Reef Lagoon Miniature Villas: Balancing Climate and Design

This project, situated on Reef Island, Bahrain, leverages the site's unique coastal lagoon location to create a comfortable microclimate. The design prioritizes three key elements: water, light, and shadow. Thirteen villas are strategically dispersed around the lagoon, each offering beachfront views. A defining feature is the dual orientation of each villa: a street-facing entrance and a lagoon-facing rear with an infinity pool, designed to maximize the immersive waterscape experience.

The compact villa design ensures unobstructed lagoon views while maintaining individual comfort. Extensive use of sun louvers and canopies protects large glazing areas, regulating light and temperature. Varied rooflines add dynamism to the overall composition. The project aims to generate a unique sensory environment, utilizing architectural strategies to mitigate the harsh climate and cultivate a microclimate that enhances the experience of the residents. The integration of a surrounding canopy of palm trees further contributes to this microclimate and the overall aesthetic.

White Road Villas: Sculpting Light and Shadow in Coastal Architecture

This residential project, located on White Road on Reef Island, Bahrain, creates a series of 8 villas that integrate with the island's landscape. The design establishes a "mise en abyme" of Bahraini landscapes, incorporating diverse garden styles inspired by the country's cultural and geographical features. A central lush garden, centered around a water feature, creates a cool microclimate that gradually transitions towards the coast. Near the ocean, the landscaping shifts to reflect the island's coastal environment, featuring salt-tolerant vegetation and sculptural elements evocative of coral.

Each villa's design incorporates high walls that screen the interiors and direct focus towards the sea. Interior spaces feature meticulously designed roof perforations, inspired by hand fans that regulate sunlight and airflow. These perforations create internal gardens, mitigating the intense Bahraini heat and enhancing ventilation. The project utilizes architectural strategies that respond directly to the challenges of the local climate.

All three designs are created by Anastasia Elrouss Architects, led by Anastasia Elrouss, architect and founder of the Warch(ée) NGO, an organization committed to advocating for women in architecture and promoting positive change through design. The practice has also designed the MM Residential Tower in Beirut, a vertical eco-village incorporating community workshops.