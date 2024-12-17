Tiệm Bánh Minji Cake Bakery / TTDESIGN.vn

+ 11

Lead Team: Tôn Trang

Structural Engineer: Ngo Dong Hung

Lighting: Tran Quoc Tho

Project Managers: Ton Trang

Green Trees: Nguyen Thanh Tung

Build: Ngoc Cu Buil

M&E: Lam Nguyen

Architecture Offices: TTDESIGN.vn

Country: Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. Minji - a small bakery located on the edge of the vast rubber forest of Duc Linh, where there is basalt red soil, blending with the green color of the mountains and forests. We implemented the project with a combination of languages. Traditional architectural language and promote local character.

The entire structure of our project creates a wide, protruding tile roof, interwoven, and linked into circular blocks that surround the trees, creating a large space, the space is arranged into two different areas, one side is the homeowner's private area, the other side is a section for diners to sit and enjoy sweet cakes. With the spirit of creating a gentle, quiet space, we use rustic materials with a sensitive surface.

The light is focused on the right light points, the rest We wanted to push depth and blur into space. The overall shape with soft, flexible, undulating lines is symmetrical, creating visual balance.