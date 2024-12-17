Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Retail
  Vietnam
  Tiệm Bánh Minji Cake Bakery / TTDESIGN.vn

Tiệm Bánh Minji Cake Bakery / TTDESIGN.vn

Tiệm Bánh Minji Cake Bakery / TTDESIGN.vn - Interior PhotographyTiệm Bánh Minji Cake Bakery / TTDESIGN.vn - Image 3 of 16Tiệm Bánh Minji Cake Bakery / TTDESIGN.vn - Interior Photography, Courtyard, PatioTiệm Bánh Minji Cake Bakery / TTDESIGN.vn - Image 5 of 16Tiệm Bánh Minji Cake Bakery / TTDESIGN.vn - More Images+ 11

Retail, Coffee Shop Interiors
Vietnam
  • Architects: TTDESIGN.vn
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Quang Tran
  • Lead Architects: Tôn Trang
  • Lead Team: Tôn Trang
  • Structural Engineer: Ngo Dong Hung
  • Lighting: Tran Quoc Tho
  • Project Managers: Ton Trang
  • Green Trees: Nguyen Thanh Tung
  • Build: Ngoc Cu Buil
  • M&E: Lam Nguyen
  • Architecture Offices: TTDESIGN.vn
  • Country: Vietnam
Tiệm Bánh Minji Cake Bakery / TTDESIGN.vn - Interior Photography, Courtyard, Patio
© Quang Tran

Text description provided by the architects. Minji - a small bakery located on the edge of the vast rubber forest of Duc Linh, where there is basalt red soil, blending with the green color of the mountains and forests. We implemented the project with a combination of languages. Traditional architectural language and promote local character.

Tiệm Bánh Minji Cake Bakery / TTDESIGN.vn - Interior Photography
© Quang Tran
Tiệm Bánh Minji Cake Bakery / TTDESIGN.vn - Image 12 of 16
Floor Plan
Tiệm Bánh Minji Cake Bakery / TTDESIGN.vn - Interior Photography
© Quang Tran

The entire structure of our project creates a wide, protruding tile roof, interwoven, and linked into circular blocks that surround the trees, creating a large space, the space is arranged into two different areas, one side is the homeowner's private area, the other side is a section for diners to sit and enjoy sweet cakes. With the spirit of creating a gentle, quiet space, we use rustic materials with a sensitive surface.

Tiệm Bánh Minji Cake Bakery / TTDESIGN.vn - Interior Photography, Wood
© Quang Tran

The light is focused on the right light points, the rest We wanted to push depth and blur into space. The overall shape with soft, flexible, undulating lines is symmetrical, creating visual balance.

Tiệm Bánh Minji Cake Bakery / TTDESIGN.vn - Exterior Photography
© Quang Tran

Project location

Address:Bình Thuận, Vietnam

TTDESIGN.vn
Cite: "Tiệm Bánh Minji Cake Bakery / TTDESIGN.vn" 17 Dec 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1024789/tiem-banh-minji-cake-bakery-ttdesign> ISSN 0719-8884

