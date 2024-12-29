Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  5. BW II – Industrial Building in Viana do Castelo / Multiprojectus

BW II – Industrial Building in Viana do Castelo / Multiprojectus - Exterior Photography

  Curated by Susanna Moreira
Office Buildings
Lanheses, Portugal
  • Architects: Multiprojectus
  Area:  27000
  Year:  2024
  Photographs
    Photographs:Ivo Tavares Studio
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Alcatifa, Betão pré-fabricado, Caixilharia, Teto falso
  • Lead Architects: João Pinto de Sousa
  • Construction: Garcia Garcia S.A
  • Engineering: Multiprojectus
  • Lighting Design: Multiprojectus
  • Acoustics: Multiprojectus
  • Hydraulics: Multiprojectus
  • Thermal Engineering: Multiprojectus
  • Visual Design: Multiprojectus
  • City: Lanheses
  • Country: Portugal
BW II – Industrial Building in Viana do Castelo / Multiprojectus - Exterior Photography
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Text description provided by the architects. The Industrial Building in Viana do Castelo project consists of a new industrial unit in Lanheses, Viana do Castelo, and is made up of two apparently autonomous volumes with different heights. The first volume - a large industrial/warehousing/technical area with a canopy protecting the shipping area. The second volume - a social and administrative area, comprising 2 floors above the ground level and “drawing” the main elevation of the building.

BW II – Industrial Building in Viana do Castelo / Multiprojectus - Image 6 of 39
© Ivo Tavares Studio
BW II – Industrial Building in Viana do Castelo / Multiprojectus - Image 37 of 39
Diagram
BW II – Industrial Building in Viana do Castelo / Multiprojectus - Image 25 of 39
© Ivo Tavares Studio

The proposal focuses on the main social and administrative block, opting for an architectural language that gives unity and continuity to the whole. The research focused on the “skin” of the main elevation, based on the search for a single cladding material (prefabricated concrete panel), which adapts to and standardizes all the project's situations and needs. The main elevation is designed by repeating vertical “slats” in a prefabricated concrete panel, based on a matrix that defines the solution. The “rule” imposes itself and makes up the main language of the complex. Due to the large development of the main elevation, there are several outdoor patios that strategically “excavate” and deconstruct the volume. This “game” of “full/empty” creates greater flexibility and variety in the play of light inside the building. 

BW II – Industrial Building in Viana do Castelo / Multiprojectus - Interior Photography, Stairs, Glass
© Ivo Tavares Studio
BW II – Industrial Building in Viana do Castelo / Multiprojectus - Interior Photography, Stairs, Glass, Handrail
© Ivo Tavares Studio

The main entrance to the building is made up of the design of thefoyerwith double-height ceilings and a “suspended” staircase, which is the main element of this space. The staircase is detached from the walls and slab and is joined by a loose concrete volume that rises from the floor and forms the first three steps of the staircase. The two volumes do not touch, creating a moment of tension between them.

BW II – Industrial Building in Viana do Castelo / Multiprojectus - Image 32 of 39
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Project gallery

Project location

Lanheses, Portugal

Multiprojectus
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsPortugal
Cite: "BW II – Industrial Building in Viana do Castelo / Multiprojectus" [BW II – Edifício Industrial em Viana do Castelo / Multiprojectus] 29 Dec 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1024762/bw-ii-industrial-building-in-viana-do-castelo-multiprojectus> ISSN 0719-8884

