BW II – Industrial Building in Viana do Castelo / Multiprojectus

Office Buildings • Lanheses, Portugal Architects: Multiprojectus

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 27000 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Ivo Tavares Studio

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Alcatifa , Betão pré-fabricado , Caixilharia , Teto falso

Lead Architects: João Pinto de Sousa

Construction: Garcia Garcia S.A

Engineering: Multiprojectus

Lighting Design: Multiprojectus

Acoustics: Multiprojectus

Hydraulics: Multiprojectus

Thermal Engineering: Multiprojectus

Visual Design: Multiprojectus

City: Lanheses

Country: Portugal

Text description provided by the architects. The Industrial Building in Viana do Castelo project consists of a new industrial unit in Lanheses, Viana do Castelo, and is made up of two apparently autonomous volumes with different heights. The first volume - a large industrial/warehousing/technical area with a canopy protecting the shipping area. The second volume - a social and administrative area, comprising 2 floors above the ground level and “drawing” the main elevation of the building.

The proposal focuses on the main social and administrative block, opting for an architectural language that gives unity and continuity to the whole. The research focused on the “skin” of the main elevation, based on the search for a single cladding material (prefabricated concrete panel), which adapts to and standardizes all the project's situations and needs. The main elevation is designed by repeating vertical “slats” in a prefabricated concrete panel, based on a matrix that defines the solution. The “rule” imposes itself and makes up the main language of the complex. Due to the large development of the main elevation, there are several outdoor patios that strategically “excavate” and deconstruct the volume. This “game” of “full/empty” creates greater flexibility and variety in the play of light inside the building.

The main entrance to the building is made up of the design of thefoyerwith double-height ceilings and a “suspended” staircase, which is the main element of this space. The staircase is detached from the walls and slab and is joined by a loose concrete volume that rises from the floor and forms the first three steps of the staircase. The two volumes do not touch, creating a moment of tension between them.