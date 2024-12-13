Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Grocery Store
  4. The Netherlands
  5. Penitentiary Warehouse / Buro NØRD Architectuur

Penitentiary Warehouse / Buro NØRD Architectuur

Save

Penitentiary Warehouse / Buro NØRD Architectuur - Exterior PhotographyPenitentiary Warehouse / Buro NØRD Architectuur - Image 3 of 31Penitentiary Warehouse / Buro NØRD Architectuur - Image 4 of 31Penitentiary Warehouse / Buro NØRD Architectuur - Image 5 of 31Penitentiary Warehouse / Buro NØRD Architectuur - More Images+ 26

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Grocery Store
Vught, The Netherlands
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Penitentiary Warehouse / Buro NØRD Architectuur - Exterior Photography
© Stijn Poelstra | Maarten Meester

Text description provided by the architects. The store is one of the labor facilities in the penitentiary complex. This building takes a special place within the penitentiary regime. It is a social environment where inmates can earn some extra money and gain work experience. Important considering their resocialization after serving their sentence.

Save this picture!
Penitentiary Warehouse / Buro NØRD Architectuur - Image 3 of 31
© Stijn Poelstra | Maarten Meester

The work building consists of three zones; expedition, (grocery) shop and supporting / supervision facilities. In order to make the flexibility and adaptivity capacity of the building as great as possible, the construction consists of trusses with a large span within which the space can be freely divided. Facades and interior walls are not load-bearing and can be modified quite easily. Stability of the construction is generated by cross-braces in two directions between the columns. On the side of the expedition areas, the trusses form a canopy with a generous overhang under which loading and unloading can take place in a dry and sheltered environment. Focus point in the design is to contribute to the inmates' perspective on life outside the walls. By turning the store into a spacious, light and comfortable space in which all security components are (invisible) integrated into the design as carefully as possible. The use of warm, robust materials has created a working environment that can withstand a knock or two, but with a comfortable appearance.

Save this picture!
Penitentiary Warehouse / Buro NØRD Architectuur - Image 4 of 31
© Stijn Poelstra | Maarten Meester

Sustainability and circularity have become a fundamental pillar in the justice housing policy in recent years. The construction of the store consists of columns and trusses made of CLT wood. The facades are made of untreated thermally modified wood and polycarbonate cladding. The plinth is made of prefabricated epoxy concrete elements. The structure, facade and roof can be completely dismantled, so that the store can be moved to another location in the complex (or outside) over time.

Save this picture!
Penitentiary Warehouse / Buro NØRD Architectuur - Image 5 of 31
© Stijn Poelstra | Maarten Meester

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Vught, The Netherlands

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Buro NØRD Architectuur
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailGrocery StoreThe Netherlands
Cite: "Penitentiary Warehouse / Buro NØRD Architectuur" 13 Dec 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1024472/penitentiary-warehouse-buro-nord-architectuur> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Desk SystemsCheck the latest Desk SystemsCheck the latest Desk Systems

Check the latest Desk Systems

Check the latest Computer DesksCheck the latest Computer DesksCheck the latest Computer Desks

Check the latest Computer Desks

Top #Tags