World
House with Seven Floors / Malý Chmel

House with Seven Floors / Malý Chmel - Exterior Photography, WindowsHouse with Seven Floors / Malý Chmel - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeHouse with Seven Floors / Malý Chmel - Interior Photography, Facade, WindowsHouse with Seven Floors / Malý Chmel - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, ChairHouse with Seven Floors / Malý Chmel - More Images+ 28

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
Czech Republic
  • Architects: Malý Chmel
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  63
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Alex Shoots Buildings
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  M&T, JÁNOŠÍK OKNA-DVEŘE
  • Lead Architects: Miroslav Malý, Zdeněk Chmel
House with Seven Floors / Malý Chmel - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Alex Shoots Buildings

Text description provided by the architects. The house is conceived as a vertical cave of light situated in a sloped garden. It consists of spaces with different qualities – sizes, heights and daylight illumination. They are connected between each other and they create one fluid space. These variable spaces offer various situations of light, views and levels of intimacy. One can even change the spatial and light situation in the house with curtains. Everytime you are behind the corner and you can look through "cave opening" from one space into another or into a garden. This approach creates the house bigger than the plot physically enables.

House with Seven Floors / Malý Chmel - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Alex Shoots Buildings
House with Seven Floors / Malý Chmel - Image 29 of 33
Ground Floor Plan
House with Seven Floors / Malý Chmel - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Alex Shoots Buildings

The main load-bearing construction consists of "inner statue" - the concrete structure of walls and slabs and facade with carefully placed openings. The floor plan takes shape of an irregular pentagon. This shape comes out of topography and views towards the countryside sceneries. The plot area is quite small for family house and therefore also the floor area of the house is small (ca. 63 sqm) in order to keep as much land for the garden as possible.

House with Seven Floors / Malý Chmel - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Alex Shoots Buildings
House with Seven Floors / Malý Chmel - Interior Photography
© Alex Shoots Buildings
House with Seven Floors / Malý Chmel - Image 32 of 33
Section 1
House with Seven Floors / Malý Chmel - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair
© Alex Shoots Buildings

The single-family house consists of 7 floor levels. This approach allows the house to become larger than the plot physically enables. On the 1st floor are common spaces - kitchen, dining room and living room, in the second floor level is located entrance; in the third and fourth two children rooms and in upper levels are situated bathroom (fifth), study room (sixth) and ultimately master bedroom in the seventh level.

House with Seven Floors / Malý Chmel - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Alex Shoots Buildings

