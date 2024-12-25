Radisson BLU Hotel Kaş / Öznur Çaglayan Architectural Design Studio

+ 29

Project Manager: Hilal Bozkan

Architect: Can Ozduğan

Client And Contractor: MK Group

City: Antalya

Country: Turkey

More Specs

Less Specs

"It is to plunge into the archaism of insular societies, and at the same time to wonder at the extreme youthfulness of very old cities which are exposed to all the winds of culture and profit and which for centuries have kept watch over the sea and lived on its resources." - Braudel

Kaş is a mysterious pearl of the Mediterranean; a paradise where time seems to stand still with its quiet streets, ancient ruins, and deep blue sea. It's a captivating town that combines the echoes of the past with the rhythm of modern life, blending historical fabric with natural beauty. The city, with its touristic peninsula, offers a delightful escape into new-age popular culture and seeks innovative designs to meet the growing accommodation needs without compromising the city's silhouette. Radisson Hotel Kaş was designed to capture and reflect the essence of this unique destination. The design journey began with a deep understanding of the region's topography and flora, culminating in a composition of materials that harmonize with the natural environment. Spaces dominated by earth tones and nature-inspired details were crafted to enhance guests' sense of comfort and safety. The project is divided into two distinct zones, each offering a unique experience. In the first zone, dedicated to villas, each villa features its own private pool and terrace, creating a secluded oasis that emphasizes privacy and relaxation. The architecture of the villas adopts the distinctive design language of the Mediterranean, seamlessly integrating indoor and outdoor spaces. The structures blur the boundary between interior and exterior with continuous, permeable façades that highlight openness, order, and fluidity.

The second zone is more dynamic, featuring the hotel block focused on social interaction and entertainment, with spacious pool and poolside areas. Positioned on the hillside, the hotel block opens up to breathtaking panoramic views. The walls, rising as a continuation of the impressive natural stone base, create a harmonious effect in the city's silhouette and reflect a warm, intimate atmosphere. In the hotel's communal areas, a modern and elegant design approach was adopted. The reception, lobby, and lounge areas were designed as spacious and comfortable spaces where visitors can socialize and relax. The hotel's restaurant exhibits Kaş's gastronomic riches with modern presentations of local flavors. The pool area, designed as a form of elevated garden, serves as both a focal point and a transitional space. Rather than a traditional courtyard, this garden-like area capitalizes on the natural slope, offering a tiered arrangement that accentuates the expansive Mediterranean views. The hotel's outdoor spaces are filled with indigenous trees and plants reflecting Kaş's vegetation. Separators effectively distinguishing sunny and shaded areas allow for a seamless indoor-outdoor experience. It adopts waste management, energy conservation, and water preservation practices to protect Kaş's natural beauty and minimize environmental impact.

The material palette and architectural style draw from traditional Mediterranean design, enriched with a modern touch. The earth tone color palette and texture choices, stone facades and wooden details as a reflection of the craftsmanship frequently encountered in Kaş's historical houses, traditional "village plaster" brought to life with knowledge passed down through generations. The combination of locally sourced materials with minimalist, contemporary details creates an aesthetic that is both timeless and innovative. Radisson Hotel Kaş is not just a hotel; it is an experiential realm where guests can feel, live, and breathe the spirit, history, and nature of Kaş. It conveys the sense of "I am new, yet I belong here" in every detail, creating a harmonious blend of past and present.