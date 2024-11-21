Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Corfu House / Tony Wynbourne + Georgios Apostolopoulos Architects + Makis Gisdakis

  Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
Corfu, Greece
  • Engineering: Makis Gisdakis
  • Design Team: Tony Wynbourne, Georgios Apostolopoulos Architects
  • City: Corfu
  • Country: Greece
© Lorenzo Zandri

Text description provided by the architects. Tony Wynbourne, Georgios Apostolopoulos, and engineer Makis Gisdakis complete a summer house in Corfu with seamless integration into the natural landscape.

© Lorenzo Zandri
Site Plan

Tony Wynbourne, Georgios Apostolopoulos, and local engineer and contractor Makis Gisdakis have recently completed a summer residence in Corfu. The project emphasizes the connection between the building and its natural surroundings, merging contemporary design with the local landscape. Initially envisioned by Tony Wynbourne and a local architect, the house's exterior and interior were later refined and further developed along with Athens-based studio Georgios Apostolopoulos. The design prioritizes unobstructed 180-degree views of the sea and surrounding landscape, accomplished through careful placement within the landscape.

© Lorenzo Zandri
© Lorenzo Zandri

Organized along an east-west axis, the villa's layout ensures that every room offers panoramic views of the sea. A preserved olive tree serves as a central feature, symbolically rooting the house within its landscape. On the upper level, a heated pool extends from the master bedroom, blending seamlessly with the rocky terrain and fostering a serene, fluid connection between the building and nature. The main pool, located on a lower terrace, is designed to visually merge with the distant sea.

© Lorenzo Zandri
Ground Floor Plan
© Lorenzo Zandri
© Lorenzo Zandri

The exterior of the house is made out of hand-shaped, locally sourced stone, crafted by local stone technicians. The stone blends the structure with its natural context and provides a timeless aesthetic in conjunction with modern windows and details.

© Lorenzo Zandri

Internally, the villa is divided into a Ground, Lower Ground, and Mezzanine level. The Ground Floor is separated into two primary zones, the west side has the master bedroom, while the east side contains the kitchen, living, and dining spaces. The Lower Ground Floor has four additional bedrooms with bathrooms and a small kitchenette. A cave-like area with exposed natural rocks at the rear of the Lower Ground Floor offers a calm and quiet space.

© Lorenzo Zandri

The interior design is intentionally minimalist, with contemporary detailing and understated joinery. This quiet elegance allows the views to become the main focal point. The simplicity of the interiors creates a calm, neutral backdrop that highlights the home's natural surroundings and views.

© Lorenzo Zandri

"Corfu House / Tony Wynbourne + Georgios Apostolopoulos Architects + Makis Gisdakis" 21 Nov 2024. ArchDaily.

