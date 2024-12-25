Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
SB 44 Residential Building / ÔCO Ideias e Projectos de Arquitectura Lda.

SB 44 Residential Building / ÔCO Ideias e Projectos de Arquitectura Lda. - Interior Photography, Living Room, TableSB 44 Residential Building / ÔCO Ideias e Projectos de Arquitectura Lda. - Interior PhotographySB 44 Residential Building / ÔCO Ideias e Projectos de Arquitectura Lda. - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, ChairSB 44 Residential Building / ÔCO Ideias e Projectos de Arquitectura Lda. - Interior Photography, WindowsSB 44 Residential Building / ÔCO Ideias e Projectos de Arquitectura Lda. - More Images

Lisboa, Portugal
SB 44 Residential Building / ÔCO Ideias e Projectos de Arquitectura Lda. - Interior Photography, Facade
© Lourenço Teixeira de Abreu

Text description provided by the architects. Building SB 44, located in the São Bento neighborhood, in Lisbon, Portugal, is the result of the renovation of a "Gaioleiro" city building from the end of the 19th century. Its construction is characterized by thick perimeter walls, in mortared stone, with wooden floors, Lioz stone window frames, ceramic tile roof and a facade covered in traditional tiles.

SB 44 Residential Building / ÔCO Ideias e Projectos de Arquitectura Lda. - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, Chair
© Lourenço Teixeira de Abreu

The building consists of two volumes. At the front, the main residential volume, with 5 floors, and at the back, a two-story warehouse that served the commerce that existed on the ground floor.

SB 44 Residential Building / ÔCO Ideias e Projectos de Arquitectura Lda. - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table
© Lourenço Teixeira de Abreu
SB 44 Residential Building / ÔCO Ideias e Projectos de Arquitectura Lda. - Image 23 of 23
Corte
SB 44 Residential Building / ÔCO Ideias e Projectos de Arquitectura Lda. - Interior Photography, Windows
© Lourenço Teixeira de Abreu

The intention of preserving the identity and chronology of the building dictated that the facades were maintained and preserved, innovating in the interior. Small apartments were created, meeting the demand at the time. Traditional materials were used, such as pine flooring, color patterned cement tiles, Lioz stone. Atriums and corridors stood out for their contrast, with a bolder design, favoring concrete, metal and integrated lighting.

SB 44 Residential Building / ÔCO Ideias e Projectos de Arquitectura Lda. - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Lourenço Teixeira de Abreu

The connection between the two volumes is materialized with a wooden pergola, and a minimalist garden, with tree bark and a birch tree in the center.

SB 44 Residential Building / ÔCO Ideias e Projectos de Arquitectura Lda. - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Lourenço Teixeira de Abreu

Project location

Address:R. de São Bento 44, Lisboa, Portugal

ÔCO Ideias e Projectos de Arquitectura
Cite: "SB 44 Residential Building / ÔCO Ideias e Projectos de Arquitectura Lda." 25 Dec 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1023771/sb-44-residential-building-oco-ideias-e-projectos-de-arquitectura-lda> ISSN 0719-8884

