World
Heroes Residence Island / Arons & Gelauff architecten

© Sebastian van Damme

  Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Apartments
Amsterdam, The Netherlands
Heroes Residence Island / Arons & Gelauff architecten - Image 3 of 28
© Sebastian van Damme

Text description provided by the architects. The team of Arons en Gelauff architecten enriched the rigid block structure on Amsterdam's newly developed island, Zeeburgereiland, with three vibrant, standalone towers. Each tower is shaped by a series of stepped, expansive terraces, and topped off with generous penthouses. Heroes was designed with a strong focus on its surrounding views.

Heroes Residence Island / Arons & Gelauff architecten - Image 2 of 28
© Sebastian van Damme
Heroes Residence Island / Arons & Gelauff architecten - Image 15 of 28
Ground Floor Plan
Heroes Residence Island / Arons & Gelauff architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Sebastian van Damme

On one side, it benefits from the lively Urban Sports Zone, a haven for skaters and stunt riders that has put Zeeburgereiland on the map. This dynamic environment strongly contrasts with the serene, natural waterfront of the island on the other side. Here, we wanted to make the most of the views over the IJ Lake and the pastoral Waterland. How? With three towers that gradually increase in height towards the waterfront. From the resulting stepped terraces a wide panorama over the water unfolds. The south facades of the towers front the lively atmosphere of the sports park at the centre of the island.

Heroes Residence Island / Arons & Gelauff architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape
© Sebastian van Damme

Additionally, we designed the façades facing west to be angled with an optimal orientation towards the afternoon and evening sun. Along the attractive intermediate spaces, we positioned generous balconies that offer their residents a choice of views between the sporting action and the northern horizon. Water - Each terrace features glass balustrades and special planters for additional greenery. The spacious balconies are not connected to the sewage system. Instead, they have an overflow spout that buffers water on-site. BIM - A key aspect in the construction of this project was the development of BIM, in close collaboration with the developer and the contractor. This ensured a seamless alignment of design and execution, making for a pleasant and efficient collaboration.

Heroes Residence Island / Arons & Gelauff architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Sebastian van Damme
Heroes Residence Island / Arons & Gelauff architecten - Image 26 of 28
Section A
Heroes Residence Island / Arons & Gelauff architecten - Image 6 of 28
© Sebastian van Damme

Gold, silver, and bronze -The façades are clad with light-coloured brick, within which aluminium window frames are adorned with a strip of copper, bronze, or zinc, giving each building its unique colour accent. The subsequent reference to the gold, silver, and bronze affiliated with our sporting heroes was a fortunate coincidence.

Heroes Residence Island / Arons & Gelauff architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Sebastian van Damme

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Amsterdam, The Netherlands

About this office
Arons & Gelauff architecten
Office

Cite: "Heroes Residence Island / Arons & Gelauff architecten" 19 Nov 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1023585/heroes-residence-island-arons-and-gelauff-architecten> ISSN 0719-8884

