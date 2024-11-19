Heroes Residence Island / Arons & Gelauff architecten

+ 23

Partner Architect: Floor Arons

Design Team: Annemarie Swemmer, Gert Jan Machiels, Maikel Rentinck, Remco Bakker, Rita Martins

Client: Synchroon

Advisor Installations: Nieman

City: Amsterdam

Country: The Netherlands

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The team of Arons en Gelauff architecten enriched the rigid block structure on Amsterdam's newly developed island, Zeeburgereiland, with three vibrant, standalone towers. Each tower is shaped by a series of stepped, expansive terraces, and topped off with generous penthouses. Heroes was designed with a strong focus on its surrounding views.

On one side, it benefits from the lively Urban Sports Zone, a haven for skaters and stunt riders that has put Zeeburgereiland on the map. This dynamic environment strongly contrasts with the serene, natural waterfront of the island on the other side. Here, we wanted to make the most of the views over the IJ Lake and the pastoral Waterland. How? With three towers that gradually increase in height towards the waterfront. From the resulting stepped terraces a wide panorama over the water unfolds. The south facades of the towers front the lively atmosphere of the sports park at the centre of the island.

Additionally, we designed the façades facing west to be angled with an optimal orientation towards the afternoon and evening sun. Along the attractive intermediate spaces, we positioned generous balconies that offer their residents a choice of views between the sporting action and the northern horizon. Water - Each terrace features glass balustrades and special planters for additional greenery. The spacious balconies are not connected to the sewage system. Instead, they have an overflow spout that buffers water on-site. BIM - A key aspect in the construction of this project was the development of BIM, in close collaboration with the developer and the contractor. This ensured a seamless alignment of design and execution, making for a pleasant and efficient collaboration.

Gold, silver, and bronze -The façades are clad with light-coloured brick, within which aluminium window frames are adorned with a strip of copper, bronze, or zinc, giving each building its unique colour accent. The subsequent reference to the gold, silver, and bronze affiliated with our sporting heroes was a fortunate coincidence.