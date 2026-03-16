Poetry Anthology of Light / P.M.A.Studio

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Refurbishment, Retail • Guang Zhou, China Architects: P.M.A.Studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 200 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Jason Xie

Lead Architects: Holmes Chan (Chen Hao)

Category: Refurbishment, Retail

Design Team: Wang Meng

Technical Team: Xie Yixun

City: Guang Zhou

Country: China

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Text description provided by the architects. This project involved the reconstruction of a dilapidated building located in Guangzhou's old town along Tongfu Xi Road, a historic street established in 1926. Once vibrant, this area has suffered from significant neglect over the years, with many buildings falling into disrepair, creating safety hazards that forced both residents and businesses to leave. As the street's vitality faded, so did its cultural and commercial appeal.