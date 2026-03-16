Poetry Anthology of Light / P.M.A.Studio

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Guang Zhou, China
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Architects: P.M.A.Studio
- Area: 200 m²
- Year: 2023
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Photographs:Jason Xie
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Lead Architects: Holmes Chan (Chen Hao)
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- Category: Refurbishment, Retail
- Design Team: Wang Meng
- Technical Team: Xie Yixun
- City: Guang Zhou
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. This project involved the reconstruction of a dilapidated building located in Guangzhou's old town along Tongfu Xi Road, a historic street established in 1926. Once vibrant, this area has suffered from significant neglect over the years, with many buildings falling into disrepair, creating safety hazards that forced both residents and businesses to leave. As the street's vitality faded, so did its cultural and commercial appeal.