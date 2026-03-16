Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Refurbishment
  4. China
  5. Poetry Anthology of Light / P.M.A.Studio

Poetry Anthology of Light / P.M.A.Studio

Save

Poetry Anthology of Light / P.M.A.Studio - Image 2 of 14Poetry Anthology of Light / P.M.A.Studio - Image 3 of 14Poetry Anthology of Light / P.M.A.Studio - Image 4 of 14Poetry Anthology of Light / P.M.A.Studio - Image 5 of 14Poetry Anthology of Light / P.M.A.Studio - More Images+ 9

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Refurbishment, Retail
Guang Zhou, China
  • Architects: P.M.A.Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Jason Xie
  • Lead Architects: Holmes Chan (Chen Hao)
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Poetry Anthology of Light / P.M.A.Studio - Image 5 of 14
© Jason Xie

Text description provided by the architects. This project involved the reconstruction of a dilapidated building located in Guangzhou's old town along Tongfu Xi Road, a historic street established in 1926. Once vibrant, this area has suffered from significant neglect over the years, with many buildings falling into disrepair, creating safety hazards that forced both residents and businesses to leave. As the street's vitality faded, so did its cultural and commercial appeal.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
P.M.A.Studio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentCommercial ArchitectureRetailChina
Cite: "Poetry Anthology of Light / P.M.A.Studio" 16 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1023514/poetry-anthology-of-light-pmastudio> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Jason Xie

光的诗集 / P.M.A.Studio

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags