Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cultural Architecture
  4. India
  5. Convention Center at PSG / SD SHARMA & ASSOCIATES

Convention Center at PSG / SD SHARMA & ASSOCIATES

Save

Convention Center at PSG / SD SHARMA & ASSOCIATES - Image 2 of 20Convention Center at PSG / SD SHARMA & ASSOCIATES - Interior Photography, HandrailConvention Center at PSG / SD SHARMA & ASSOCIATES - Image 4 of 20Convention Center at PSG / SD SHARMA & ASSOCIATES - Image 5 of 20Convention Center at PSG / SD SHARMA & ASSOCIATES - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Cultural Architecture, Community
Neelambur, India
  • Design Team: LAKSHMI
  • Structural Engineers: Mithran Structures Coimbatore
  • Civil Engineers: NIKITA CONSTRUCTIONS
  • City: Neelambur
  • Country: India
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Convention Center at PSG / SD SHARMA & ASSOCIATES - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Purnesh Dev Nikhanj

Text description provided by the architects. The concept of the planning of the auditorium complex in Coimbatore is purely based on location and function. It was the client who clearly stated that the building must not obstruct any vision either from outside the campus or from inside. Any other form other than a dome would have been catastrophic.

Save this picture!
Convention Center at PSG / SD SHARMA & ASSOCIATES - Image 2 of 20
© Purnesh Dev Nikhanj
Save this picture!
Convention Center at PSG / SD SHARMA & ASSOCIATES - Image 18 of 20
Ground Level Plan
Save this picture!
Convention Center at PSG / SD SHARMA & ASSOCIATES - Image 9 of 20
© Purnesh Dev Nikhanj

The convention centre comprises of 1200 seater auditorium with a balcony which enables a convenient viewing of the large stage. According to the management's requirements, the stage will need to cater to large panel discussions, dance programs, concerts and presentations by professionals. The design of the plan was fashioned in a unique ambulatory system where a corridor was placed all around which enabled the movement, passage and views. The corridor is not just a place for movement, the level differences and the beautiful clear spaces with light percolating inside make this pathway a great experience.

Save this picture!
Convention Center at PSG / SD SHARMA & ASSOCIATES - Image 10 of 20
© Purnesh Dev Nikhanj

Along the auditorium, the School of Architecture and Museum are placed where they complement each other's geometry. The linear line of the school of architecture with its angled glazing superbly complemented the domical structure Just adjust into it. Not only that geometry but also provides each other an art which acts like street art, making the whole area more energetic.

Save this picture!
Convention Center at PSG / SD SHARMA & ASSOCIATES - Image 20 of 20
Section
Save this picture!
Convention Center at PSG / SD SHARMA & ASSOCIATES - Image 4 of 20
© Purnesh Dev Nikhanj

Special Features: This somehow takes the prime Space as ambulation is visible from outside through the glazing and from inside as well with the mix and match of artificial and natural light coupled with very creative interior materials is visible. Realizing that there could be more than thousands of people at one time, the lobby area, pre-function areas, and service areas are well-lit, and the planning is cohesive, complimentary and User-friendly. The materials used of nature that they provide ambient Sheen and dust-free finishes like strong Mica, Granite and tiles provide the auditorium the chic that is required in places like this, a structural system used of a unique nature and designed by the leading structural consultant.

Save this picture!
Convention Center at PSG / SD SHARMA & ASSOCIATES - Interior Photography, Handrail
© Purnesh Dev Nikhanj
Save this picture!
Convention Center at PSG / SD SHARMA & ASSOCIATES - Image 19 of 20
Balcony Level Plan
Save this picture!
Convention Center at PSG / SD SHARMA & ASSOCIATES - Image 13 of 20
© Purnesh Dev Nikhanj

The rafters and beam are placed and covered with an aluminum-based sheet that makes the finish more diagonal angles and enhances the geometry of the Auditorium. If we notice the site plan, the axis of the Dom is mathematically drawn So that It has a diagonal vision from the Avinashi Road Highway from afar from inside it is new in terms of its height and magnitude.

Save this picture!
Convention Center at PSG / SD SHARMA & ASSOCIATES - Image 5 of 20
© Purnesh Dev Nikhanj

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Neelambur, India

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
SD SHARMA & ASSOCIATES
Office

Materials

WoodGlassSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitecturePublic ArchitectureCommunityIndia

Materials and Tags

WoodGlassSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitecturePublic ArchitectureCommunityIndia
Cite: "Convention Center at PSG / SD SHARMA & ASSOCIATES" 11 Nov 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1023325/convention-center-at-psg-sd-sharma-and-associates> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChairsCheck the latest ChairsCheck the latest Chairs

Check the latest Chairs

Check the latest Media StandsCheck the latest Media StandsCheck the latest Media Stands

Check the latest Media Stands

Top #Tags