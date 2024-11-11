Convention Center at PSG / SD SHARMA & ASSOCIATES

+ 15

Design Team: LAKSHMI

Structural Engineers: Mithran Structures Coimbatore

Civil Engineers: NIKITA CONSTRUCTIONS

City: Neelambur

Country: India

Text description provided by the architects. The concept of the planning of the auditorium complex in Coimbatore is purely based on location and function. It was the client who clearly stated that the building must not obstruct any vision either from outside the campus or from inside. Any other form other than a dome would have been catastrophic.

The convention centre comprises of 1200 seater auditorium with a balcony which enables a convenient viewing of the large stage. According to the management's requirements, the stage will need to cater to large panel discussions, dance programs, concerts and presentations by professionals. The design of the plan was fashioned in a unique ambulatory system where a corridor was placed all around which enabled the movement, passage and views. The corridor is not just a place for movement, the level differences and the beautiful clear spaces with light percolating inside make this pathway a great experience.

Along the auditorium, the School of Architecture and Museum are placed where they complement each other's geometry. The linear line of the school of architecture with its angled glazing superbly complemented the domical structure Just adjust into it. Not only that geometry but also provides each other an art which acts like street art, making the whole area more energetic.

Special Features: This somehow takes the prime Space as ambulation is visible from outside through the glazing and from inside as well with the mix and match of artificial and natural light coupled with very creative interior materials is visible. Realizing that there could be more than thousands of people at one time, the lobby area, pre-function areas, and service areas are well-lit, and the planning is cohesive, complimentary and User-friendly. The materials used of nature that they provide ambient Sheen and dust-free finishes like strong Mica, Granite and tiles provide the auditorium the chic that is required in places like this, a structural system used of a unique nature and designed by the leading structural consultant.

The rafters and beam are placed and covered with an aluminum-based sheet that makes the finish more diagonal angles and enhances the geometry of the Auditorium. If we notice the site plan, the axis of the Dom is mathematically drawn So that It has a diagonal vision from the Avinashi Road Highway from afar from inside it is new in terms of its height and magnitude.