Houses Within the House / Jesper Kusk Arkitekter

World
  Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Housing, Renovation, Sustainability
Birkerød, Denmark
  • Architects: Jesper Kusk Arkitekter
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  220
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Lars Rolfsted Mortensen
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  DS Stålprofil, In-Sign, Krone, Krone Vinduer A/S, Lindab, The Greenery
  • Architecture and Design: Jesper Kusk
  • Program / Use / Building Function: Housing
  • Renovation Area: 149 m2
  • Extension Area: 71 m2
  • Engineer: Regnestuen
  • Landscape Architect: LoBe Landskab
  • Lighting Design: Lightscapes
  • Contractors: Steen Lauth og Jesper Krøg Holt.
  • Construction Details: THKR Therkelsen/Kristiansen
  • City: Birkerød
  • Country: Denmark
© Lars Rolfsted Mortensen

Stop Demolishing
Every year, around 1,100 single-family homes are demolished and replaced with new constructions in Denmark. Often, this does not happen due to the condition of the buildings, but because many homeowners see it as an easier and cheaper way to achieve a more modern home. However, demolition is rarely sustainable, which is why we need to rethink our existing houses, so they meet today's housing needs and dreams.

© Lars Rolfsted Mortensen
© Lars Rolfsted Mortensen
Plan
Plan
© Lars Rolfsted Mortensen
© Lars Rolfsted Mortensen

Find the Existing Qualities
This single-family house, originally designed by architect MAA Steffen Hougaard (1967), is an example of how this can be approached. The renovation has provided the house with a new roof, extra insulation, and skylights that bring light indoors. The new extension is inspired by the house's original geometry and design, but its green-painted wooden facade gives it an own unique character.

© Lars Rolfsted Mortensen
© Lars Rolfsted Mortensen

Daylight and Nature
Daylight and views of the garden have been essential design principles in creating a bright and open plan with strong contact with nature. Inside, each room has a pitched ceiling, giving the feeling of multiple "houses within the house." Skylights ensure daylight and create a healthy indoor climate with natural ventilation. Several built-in furniture pieces optimize the space in both the existing house and the extension, and a large window toward the garden includes a built-in bench, allowing for a close experience of nature.

© Lars Rolfsted Mortensen
© Lars Rolfsted Mortensen

Biogenic Materials and Sustainable Solutions
All materials have been selected to reduce the project's overall CO2 footprint. Wood has been used as the primary material. The floors are made of bamboo, while birch plywood has been used for the walls in the living areas of the extension. In addition to optimizing the house's energy use, a buried water tank has been established to collect rainwater, which is used for toilet flushing.

Section AA
Section AA
© Lars Rolfsted Mortensen
© Lars Rolfsted Mortensen

The Team
The house project is designed by Jesper Kusk Arkitekter in collaboration with THKR and Regnestuen. The landscape surrounding the house has been designed by LoBe Landskab and the lighting design has been developed by Iben Winther Orton.

© Lars Rolfsted Mortensen
© Lars Rolfsted Mortensen

Project location

Address: Birkerød, Denmark

Jesper Kusk Arkitekter
Cite: "Houses Within the House / Jesper Kusk Arkitekter" 09 Nov 2024. ArchDaily.

