PAON Architects Office / PAON Architects Co.,Ltd.

Offices Interiors • Khet Phaya Thai, Thailand Architects: PAON Architects Co.,Ltd.

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 180 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: THANAWATCHU

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Floorify , NC Natural Create , Panel Plus

Lead Architects: Chanon Petchsangngam, Roongnapa Dormieu

Design Team: Pacharaporn Chotepuang

Technical Team: Pratak Pardpattanapanich

Lighting Consultants: Lightbox Lighting Co.,Ltd

City: Khet Phaya Thai

Country: Thailand

Text description provided by the architects. PAON Architects embodies a creative and collaborative work environment within a compact 180-square-meter space, thoughtfully designed to enhance the quality of life for the team. This studio prioritizes functionality while fostering a vibrant, open atmosphere that inspires innovation and teamwork. Given the office's limited size relative to the number of team members, the layout carefully balances comfort and utility to ensure an organized, efficient workspace.

The interior design maximizes natural light by positioning the working area along an expansive window wall, creating a bright environment that boosts productivity and well-being. The arrangement, though compact, emphasizes openness to promote interaction and connectivity among team members, reflecting the intent to offer an inspiring and creative office environment.

At the heart of the design is a large meeting room located between the general work area and the executive office, encouraging spontaneous discussions and collaboration. Featuring a sliding glass panel door, the meeting room maintains a visual connection with the working area, inviting natural light and fostering a sense of community. This space is designed to be both a collaborative zone and an extension of the executive office, adapting seamlessly from meetings to private discussions, broadening the work area when the meeting room is not in use.

Strategically placed plants throughout the studio promote health and creativity, softening the industrial edges often found in architectural settings and infusing vitality into the workspace. This lush greenery creates an inspiring atmosphere that stimulates creative thinking.

Material selections for the studio were influenced by time constraints in the construction timeline. Walls are primarily finished with textured paint, while the flooring combines durable tiles and extra-wide vinyl, bringing a clean, professional look that's easy to maintain. The aesthetic of PAON Architects reflects modern design principles, utilizing an earth-toned palette of warm whites and sandy hues that evoke comfort and tranquility. Accented with a subtle mustard yellow—delicate yet lively—this hue is thoughtfully applied to specific areas, such as the cabinet skirts and recessed panels, adding a touch of vibrancy without overwhelming the space. This strategic use of color prevents monotony while maintaining an overall earthy tone, enhancing the creative atmosphere.