Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. House of Fortune / Dean Dyson Architects

House of Fortune / Dean Dyson Architects

Save

House of Fortune / Dean Dyson Architects - Interior Photography, KitchenHouse of Fortune / Dean Dyson Architects - Exterior Photography, FacadeHouse of Fortune / Dean Dyson Architects - Interior Photography, Living RoomHouse of Fortune / Dean Dyson Architects - Image 5 of 17House of Fortune / Dean Dyson Architects - More Images+ 12

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Collingwood, Australia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House of Fortune / Dean Dyson Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Tatjana Plitt

Text description provided by the architects. Paying homage to Collingwood's industrial past, House of Fortune by Dean Dyson Architects, restores heritage while embracing innovation and social connection. Stepping into Dean Dyson's studio, the clients described wistful reminiscing of Collingwood's industrial past and shared childhood memories of neighbourly engagement and social connection. These stories inspired Dyson, as lead architect, to weave cherished memories into the very soul of the home.  Stepping beyond functionality, the design incorporated "nostalgic feelings" through layout and material choices. The brief to Dean Dyson Architects centred upon values of family connection and adaptation.

Save this picture!
House of Fortune / Dean Dyson Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Tatjana Plitt
Save this picture!
House of Fortune / Dean Dyson Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Tatjana Plitt

As such, from the outset, the team envisaged a multi-layered design, a "vessel for modern family life" that honoured the social, cultural, and personal threads woven into the client's history. Dean Dyson Architects were the perfect candidate for such a task, having specialised in heritage architecture and renovations for eight years, working predominately in the local suburbs of Melbourne. The renovated property now comprises three bedrooms, two bathrooms, an entry parlour that is convertible to a fourth/guest bedroom, an open plan kitchen, dining and living room, entertainment bar, hidden mud room and laundry, central courtyard and street-access entertainment area.

Save this picture!
House of Fortune / Dean Dyson Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Tatjana Plitt
Save this picture!
House of Fortune / Dean Dyson Architects - Image 16 of 17
Plan

Dyson and his team began by uncovering the stories etched within the home, forging an emotional connection that guided their design. They chose to celebrate the Victorian Terrace's identity, as seen in the facade's unapologetic fidelity to historical preservation; it actively prioritises restoration and embraces character revelation rather than replacement. The adjacent garage is transformed into an open-air entertainment sanctuary hinted at through a perforated steel screen, another nod to Collingwood's manufacturing legacy, which facilitates street and local community engagement reminiscent of the passing hellos once enjoyed from the porch.

Save this picture!
House of Fortune / Dean Dyson Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Sofa
© Tatjana Plitt
Save this picture!
House of Fortune / Dean Dyson Architects - Image 17 of 17
Section
Save this picture!
House of Fortune / Dean Dyson Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Sink
© Tatjana Plitt

Accordingly multiple layers intersect: the social, cultural, and personal. Upon entry visitors are greeted by a parlour – a novel reimagination of the conventional entryway. Continuing through the arches of the heritage hallway emerges an open plan haven of light encompassing living, kitchen and dining space overlooking the central atrium and courtyard. Ever flexible and adaptable these French windows open, and, like lungs drawing in fresh air this seamless control of interior and exterior breathes life into spaces previously dark and confined. Openness and tranquillity thrive. 

Save this picture!
House of Fortune / Dean Dyson Architects - Interior Photography, Windows
© Tatjana Plitt
Save this picture!
House of Fortune / Dean Dyson Architects - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Bathtub
© Tatjana Plitt

The design returns to the social roots of longevity. It features spaces designed to seamlessly accommodate the ever-changing needs of family life, ensuring its relevance for years to come. The intentional layering of private and communal areas caters to the family's needs by creating togetherness and personal retreat spaces. This project is more than a sustainable renovation; it's an innovative bridge between the past and the present.

Save this picture!
House of Fortune / Dean Dyson Architects - Image 5 of 17
© Tatjana Plitt

Dyson explains further: "House of Fortune was built during the long-since-forgotten COVID era and the project provided needed work and income for families, creative studios, and contractors." The design testifies to a collaborative journey shared by a tenacious group of professionals to deliver an emotional and life-changing outcome that all parties felt connected to. House of Fortune innovatively transforms a heritage treasure and unlocks a family's potential to reconnect with themselves, each other, and their historical surroundings.

Save this picture!
House of Fortune / Dean Dyson Architects - Exterior Photography, Door, Facade, Windows
© Tatjana Plitt

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Dean Dyson Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustralia
Cite: "House of Fortune / Dean Dyson Architects" 28 Sep 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1021614/house-of-fortune-dean-dyson-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Top #Tags