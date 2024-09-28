House of Fortune / Dean Dyson Architects

+ 12

Architect: Reza Khamas

Interior Designer: Linda Dyson

Studio Manager: Adele Corso

Building Surveyor: Adapt Building Surveyors

Structural And Civil Engineer: DCG Structural and Civil Engineering Consultants

Stylist: Maximalist Interiors

City: Collingwood

Country: Australia

Text description provided by the architects. Paying homage to Collingwood's industrial past, House of Fortune by Dean Dyson Architects, restores heritage while embracing innovation and social connection. Stepping into Dean Dyson's studio, the clients described wistful reminiscing of Collingwood's industrial past and shared childhood memories of neighbourly engagement and social connection. These stories inspired Dyson, as lead architect, to weave cherished memories into the very soul of the home. Stepping beyond functionality, the design incorporated "nostalgic feelings" through layout and material choices. The brief to Dean Dyson Architects centred upon values of family connection and adaptation.

As such, from the outset, the team envisaged a multi-layered design, a "vessel for modern family life" that honoured the social, cultural, and personal threads woven into the client's history. Dean Dyson Architects were the perfect candidate for such a task, having specialised in heritage architecture and renovations for eight years, working predominately in the local suburbs of Melbourne. The renovated property now comprises three bedrooms, two bathrooms, an entry parlour that is convertible to a fourth/guest bedroom, an open plan kitchen, dining and living room, entertainment bar, hidden mud room and laundry, central courtyard and street-access entertainment area.

Dyson and his team began by uncovering the stories etched within the home, forging an emotional connection that guided their design. They chose to celebrate the Victorian Terrace's identity, as seen in the facade's unapologetic fidelity to historical preservation; it actively prioritises restoration and embraces character revelation rather than replacement. The adjacent garage is transformed into an open-air entertainment sanctuary hinted at through a perforated steel screen, another nod to Collingwood's manufacturing legacy, which facilitates street and local community engagement reminiscent of the passing hellos once enjoyed from the porch.

Accordingly multiple layers intersect: the social, cultural, and personal. Upon entry visitors are greeted by a parlour – a novel reimagination of the conventional entryway. Continuing through the arches of the heritage hallway emerges an open plan haven of light encompassing living, kitchen and dining space overlooking the central atrium and courtyard. Ever flexible and adaptable these French windows open, and, like lungs drawing in fresh air this seamless control of interior and exterior breathes life into spaces previously dark and confined. Openness and tranquillity thrive.

The design returns to the social roots of longevity. It features spaces designed to seamlessly accommodate the ever-changing needs of family life, ensuring its relevance for years to come. The intentional layering of private and communal areas caters to the family's needs by creating togetherness and personal retreat spaces. This project is more than a sustainable renovation; it's an innovative bridge between the past and the present.

Dyson explains further: "House of Fortune was built during the long-since-forgotten COVID era and the project provided needed work and income for families, creative studios, and contractors." The design testifies to a collaborative journey shared by a tenacious group of professionals to deliver an emotional and life-changing outcome that all parties felt connected to. House of Fortune innovatively transforms a heritage treasure and unlocks a family's potential to reconnect with themselves, each other, and their historical surroundings.