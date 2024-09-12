Punto y Coma Bookstore / Verduzco + Guerra

+ 15

City: Santiago de Querétaro

Country: Mexico

Text description provided by the architects. Punto y Coma is a bookstore and cultural center that seeks to spark spontaneous interactions, fostering a network of collaborative knowledge exchange. Located at Álamos 43, within a commercial project focused on urban recycling in Querétaro, Punto y Coma leverages the existing architectural structure of the old condominium, developing a fluid, doorless layout. The design is characterized by curved walls, inviting users to explore and freely discover every corner of the space, thus creating a dynamic and welcoming experience.

With a simple linear gesture, a long display table unifies the layout and creates a circuit that promotes a continuous discovery experience. The space includes various corners adapted to different needs: from open areas for rest and socializing to intimate spaces ideal for reading and reflection. For example, the Reflective Space is an area with undefined use that creates an intimate atmosphere for the various activities of the cultural center. At the back of the premises, there is a collaborative area offering three distinct work modes: a central blue table, a booth with individual tables, and a long desk with views of a small courtyard.

Materials and fixed furniture: The intervention of the premises consisted of understanding the potential of the space and selecting materials that highlight its qualities. The pre-existing tile, which was part of the initial construction, was removed to reveal the original slab from the 1980s construction. This resulted in a polished and rough concrete finish on the floors. On the walls and ceilings, fine lime stucco by Nanocal was applied, providing a smooth and continuous surface, and homogenizing the different spaces.

The furniture was custom-designed specifically for the project. The prominent blue tables were crafted with a steel substructure, covered with cement panels. In contrast to the solid and monolithic character of the tables, finely crafted benches and support furniture made of American oak were incorporated. The natural wood blends with the tone of the walls, simplifying the spatial composition and leaving a neutral canvas to appropriately display the books and objects arranged on the shelves.

The prefabricated shelf system, based on brackets and natural aluminum strips by JM Villegas, offers remarkable flexibility to adapt the modules according to size and height needs. Meanwhile, natural steel accents, such as the central cylindrical light fixture, underscore the uniqueness and functionality of the space. The combination of materials and furniture contributes to the playful character of the space, inviting the user to feel, touch, and experience the elements that make up the project.