Beat Building / OSPA Arquitetura e Urbanismo

Apartments • Cidade Baixa, Brazil Architects: OSPA Arquitetura e Urbanismo

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 2028 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2021

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Alucel , Concresul , Eliane , Esquadriaço , Interiore , LUZ D LED , Pormade , Pura Vida , Topseal

Lead Architect: Laura Zimmer

Project Manager: Aline Comiran

Architectural Specialist: Carolina Souza Pinto, Lucas Obino, Cristiano Carneiro, Franco Miotto

Structure: Simon Engenharia

Foundation: LAB Engenharia

Lighting: Cristina Maluf

Seals: RGW Arquitetura

City: Cidade Baixa

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. The Beat development, created by the real estate company Astir, is situated in the Cidade Baixa neighborhood, one of the most traditional and diverse areas in the city of Porto Alegre. Here, shops, bars, restaurants, and squares bring life to the sidewalks, offering countless leisure and service options for residents.

The project's starting point is harmonizing the new building with the surroundings protected by the city's Historical Heritage. Striving to establish a respectful relationship without sacrificing modernity, the architectural volume aligns with the existing facades, while the project's rooftop is laterally stepped, seamlessly integrating the new construction into the context.

Comprising studio apartments and emphasizing a direct connection with neighboring buildings, on the facade, a grid of primary vertical and secondary horizontal planes guides the lateral stepping. Setback glazed panels form the front and rear faces of the building, fostering an open dialogue between public and private spaces.

Terraces, resulting from the volumetric adjustments, are dedicated to the condominium areas. These terraces stand out not only for their privileged views but also for crowning the project. The double-height ceiling in the event hall facilitates visual connections with the outdoor areas, giving prominence to this space.

The use of exposed concrete, prevalent in this work, was chosen for its neutrality in relation to the historical context and its lack of ornamentation. Its brutalist character serves as the project's defining feature, creating a distinctive identity for the development.