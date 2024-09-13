Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Beat Building / OSPA Arquitetura e Urbanismo

Beat Building / OSPA Arquitetura e Urbanismo - Image 2 of 29Beat Building / OSPA Arquitetura e Urbanismo - Exterior Photography, Table, Chair, WindowsBeat Building / OSPA Arquitetura e Urbanismo - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair, BeamBeat Building / OSPA Arquitetura e Urbanismo - Exterior Photography, WindowsBeat Building / OSPA Arquitetura e Urbanismo - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Apartments
Cidade Baixa, Brazil
  • Architects: OSPA Arquitetura e Urbanismo
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2028
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Alucel, Concresul, Eliane, Esquadriaço, Interiore, LUZ D LED, Pormade, Pura Vida, Topseal
  • Lead Architect: Laura Zimmer
  • Project Manager: Aline Comiran
  • Architectural Specialist: Carolina Souza Pinto, Lucas Obino, Cristiano Carneiro, Franco Miotto
  • Structure: Simon Engenharia
  • Foundation: LAB Engenharia
  • Lighting: Cristina Maluf
  • Seals: RGW Arquitetura
  • City: Cidade Baixa
  • Country: Brazil
Beat Building / OSPA Arquitetura e Urbanismo - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Gabriel Konrath

Text description provided by the architects. The Beat development, created by the real estate company Astir, is situated in the Cidade Baixa neighborhood, one of the most traditional and diverse areas in the city of Porto Alegre. Here, shops, bars, restaurants, and squares bring life to the sidewalks, offering countless leisure and service options for residents.

Beat Building / OSPA Arquitetura e Urbanismo - Image 6 of 29
© Gabriel Konrath
Beat Building / OSPA Arquitetura e Urbanismo - Image 2 of 29
© Gabriel Konrath

The project's starting point is harmonizing the new building with the surroundings protected by the city's Historical Heritage. Striving to establish a respectful relationship without sacrificing modernity, the architectural volume aligns with the existing facades, while the project's rooftop is laterally stepped, seamlessly integrating the new construction into the context.

Beat Building / OSPA Arquitetura e Urbanismo - Image 9 of 29
© Gabriel Konrath

Comprising studio apartments and emphasizing a direct connection with neighboring buildings, on the facade, a grid of primary vertical and secondary horizontal planes guides the lateral stepping. Setback glazed panels form the front and rear faces of the building, fostering an open dialogue between public and private spaces.

Beat Building / OSPA Arquitetura e Urbanismo - Exterior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows
© Gabriel Konrath
Beat Building / OSPA Arquitetura e Urbanismo - Image 24 of 29
Floor Plan
Beat Building / OSPA Arquitetura e Urbanismo - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Gabriel Konrath
Beat Building / OSPA Arquitetura e Urbanismo - Image 25 of 29
Section
Beat Building / OSPA Arquitetura e Urbanismo - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows
© Gabriel Konrath

Terraces, resulting from the volumetric adjustments, are dedicated to the condominium areas. These terraces stand out not only for their privileged views but also for crowning the project. The double-height ceiling in the event hall facilitates visual connections with the outdoor areas, giving prominence to this space.

Beat Building / OSPA Arquitetura e Urbanismo - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Gabriel Konrath

The use of exposed concrete, prevalent in this work, was chosen for its neutrality in relation to the historical context and its lack of ornamentation. Its brutalist character serves as the project's defining feature, creating a distinctive identity for the development.

Beat Building / OSPA Arquitetura e Urbanismo - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Gabriel Konrath

Address:Cidade Baixa, Brazil

OSPA Arquitetura e Urbanismo
Top #Tags