World
Janani Residence / Naked Volume Architecture Studio

Janani Residence / Naked Volume Architecture Studio

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Nadathara, India
  Architects: Naked Volume Architecture Studio
  Area: 2200
  Year: 2024
  Photographs
    Photographs: Abhimanyu KV
  Manufacturers
    Manufacturers: Asian Paints, Hettich, Simpolo tiles, Trojen, Ultratech, cera
  Lead Architects: Arjun A Joshy, Hail Rose
  Project Architect: Ar. Hari
  Intern Architect: Amal Binny
  Graphics & Illustration: Jomin J Thachankary
  Site Engineers: Alwin Solen, Sharun V S
  Interior And Landscape Architect: Naked Volume Architecture Studio
  City: Nadathara
  Country: India
Janani Residence / Naked Volume Architecture Studio - Interior Photography, Sofa, Windows, Stairs
© Abhimanyu KV

Text description provided by the architects. Janani is a 2200-square-foot home situated on the outskirts of Thrissur, Kerala. Nestled within the architectural beauty of a classic home that accepts natural light and green spaces is a family of four, whose strong emotional ties serve as the foundation for the overall design. Think of this family as the components of a chemical compound: the mother is a kind teacher, and the father is an excise officer. Together, they have two lovely children.

Janani Residence / Naked Volume Architecture Studio - Interior Photography
© Abhimanyu KV
Janani Residence / Naked Volume Architecture Studio - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Abhimanyu KV

When you first arrive, you are welcomed by an antique, traditional padippura, which serves as a threshold between the outside world and a private area. The large seating areas of the sitout encourage interaction between visitors and the surrounding nature. Go past the formal sit-out at the building's entrance to an unofficial seating area that sort of stretches into it.

Janani Residence / Naked Volume Architecture Studio - Interior Photography, Windows, Stairs
© Abhimanyu KV
Plan - Ground Floor
Plan - Ground Floor
Janani Residence / Naked Volume Architecture Studio - Interior Photography, Deck
© Abhimanyu KV

As a result, this area becomes a crucial hub for the interaction between the internal and external lives of the family as the children play there, the mother prepares meals in the kitchen, and the father reads the newspaper. The striking two-story ceiling at the entry draws the eye into the center of the house and amplifies the impression of openness and possibility. Ample natural light, fresh air, and tranquil outdoor views are introduced by large windows and thoughtfully designed courtyards to improve daily life.

Janani Residence / Naked Volume Architecture Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows
© Abhimanyu KV
Illustration
Illustration
Janani Residence / Naked Volume Architecture Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Chair
© Abhimanyu KV

The living, Dining, Kitchen all transforms into a single space. From that point on, you are led beneath the shade of the bridge that links the top volume. They are furnished with hardwood finishes and oxide décor in earthy tones to guarantee appropriate comfort after a demanding workday. The inner child in you instantly calms down in this atmosphere. The most notable textures and finishes are primarily made of wood, cement, and green oxide. The building envelope appears uniformly smooth and white when the walls are plastered. After applying green oxide flooring, it eventually acquires organic patterns in addition to showing signs of wear and tear.

Janani Residence / Naked Volume Architecture Studio - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© Abhimanyu KV
Plan - 1st Floor
Plan - 1st Floor
Janani Residence / Naked Volume Architecture Studio - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Bed
© Abhimanyu KV

Moving up to the first floor, the reading room, additional bedroom, and terrace are connected by a light bridge that spans the first floor. Imagine it as a weak yet resilient hydrogen bond that clings to priceless memories and dreams. Without isolating the user, the reading room offers views of the outside world and the life below. Additionally, it features wide windows with louvered glass that enhances the stack effect and lets in all of the morning sun, which gives you a feeling of magic.

© Abhimanyu KV
© Abhimanyu KV
Janani Residence / Naked Volume Architecture Studio - Interior Photography, Windows
© Abhimanyu KV
Elevation
Elevation

In order for the bridge to disappear into the volume, it was intended to be light. The upper level bedroom features a bay window that provides a visual link with the activity and ground floor. Every space and room in the house thus becomes a symbolic molecule that represents the relationships and interactions inside each family. Because the overhanging roof symbolizes safety and protection, it eases people's fears. Formal sit outs foster unneighborly relationships and promote social engagement, while inside living spaces with various stone flooring options facilitate vibrant family activities.

Janani Residence / Naked Volume Architecture Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Chair, Garden
© Abhimanyu KV

About this office
Naked Volume Architecture Studio
Office

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses India
Cite: "Janani Residence / Naked Volume Architecture Studio" 21 Aug 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1020297/janani-residence-naked-volume-architecture-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags