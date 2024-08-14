Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Houses
  Japan
  Guest House in Kameido Tenjin / HAGISO inc.

Guest House in Kameido Tenjin / HAGISO inc.

Guest House in Kameido Tenjin / HAGISO inc. - Interior Photography, Table, WindowsGuest House in Kameido Tenjin / HAGISO inc. - Interior Photography, Door, Chair, WindowsGuest House in Kameido Tenjin / HAGISO inc. - Interior Photography, Bathroom, BathtubGuest House in Kameido Tenjin / HAGISO inc. - Interior PhotographyGuest House in Kameido Tenjin / HAGISO inc. - More Images+ 12

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Japan
  • Architects: HAGISO inc.
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  130
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Keishin Horikoshi /SS
  • Lead Architects: Mitsuyoshi Miyazaki
  • Design Team: Yuto Murakoshi
  • Country: Japan
Guest House in Kameido Tenjin / HAGISO inc. - Interior Photography, Table, Windows
© Keishin Horikoshi /SS

This is a house renovation for a family of five at Kameido Tenjin in Tokyo. It's located near Kameido Tenjin Shrine, famous for ukiyo-e prints by Katsushika Hokusai and Utagawa Hiroshige. In the spring, the area is filled with tourists admiring the plum and wisteria blossoms. The clients have a habit of visiting the shrine with their family on the first day of each month, and they greatly appreciate the environment around the shrine.

Guest House in Kameido Tenjin / HAGISO inc. - Interior Photography
© Keishin Horikoshi /SS

During our discussions, what struck us most was their view of the entire home as a "guest room." The couple, who are both hotel enthusiasts and food lovers, imagined a space that would always be ready to welcome and entertain guests. For them, the key theme of this renovation was "how the home should be designed for guests."

Guest House in Kameido Tenjin / HAGISO inc. - Image 14 of 17
Plans
Guest House in Kameido Tenjin / HAGISO inc. - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, Chair
© Keishin Horikoshi /SS

Regarding the layout, the first floor was divided into several rooms, including a bathroom and minimal bedrooms. On the second floor, most of the partition walls were removed to create a large, open space, maximizing the area for hosting guests. The bedroom was finished with oak and cedar materials to create a calm atmosphere, and instead of ceiling lights or fixtures, illumination is controlled by linear lights around the bed, providing the minimal brightness needed.

Guest House in Kameido Tenjin / HAGISO inc. - Interior Photography, Door, Chair, Windows
© Keishin Horikoshi /SS
Guest House in Kameido Tenjin / HAGISO inc. - Image 16 of 17
Details sketches
Guest House in Kameido Tenjin / HAGISO inc. - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Keishin Horikoshi /SS

In contrast to that private bedroom, the other spaces were finished with mortar, designed to allow beautiful sunlight to pour in from skylights. The counter at the front of the second floor connects the dining and kitchen areas in a straight line, and above it, a custom 5-meter custom-made lighting extends outward. The design of this, inspired by the gesture of prayer, symbolizes the clients' thoughtfulness toward their guests.

Guest House in Kameido Tenjin / HAGISO inc. - Interior Photography, Windows
© Keishin Horikoshi /SS
Guest House in Kameido Tenjin / HAGISO inc. - Image 17 of 17
Details sketches

Switches were cleverly concealed to maintain a clean look. Existing windows were fitted with shoji screens to combine insulation with an aesthetic look. Additionally, the two existing steel columns were covered with plasterboard and protected with tiles to ensure their durability.

Guest House in Kameido Tenjin / HAGISO inc. - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair, Column
© Keishin Horikoshi /SS

Project gallery

